The Dancing on the Edge Festival of Contemporary Dance Returns for its 35th Year

One of the most eagerly anticipated events in British Columbia's contemporary dance scene, the 35th anniversary of the Dancing on the Edge Festival will kick off on July 6th. Festival Producer, Donna Spencer, is delighted that Canada's oldest and longest running contemporary dance festival, will host live performances both indoor and outdoor for eagerly awaiting audiences. This year's DOTE will once again deliver high calibre, challenging and gorgeous dance delivering innovative and spell-binding works featuring World Premieres, North American and Western Canadian debuts, and works-in-progress from some of the most sought-after contemporary choreographers.

In celebration of our 35 th Annual DOTE, the festival will include a presentation of over thirty extraordinary dance productions in live stage performances showcasing artists from across Canada. Named Dancing on the Edge because the festival was located on the Edge of the Pacific and contemporary dance has been seen as an edgy artform, we are celebrating the waves of motion created by the countless number of creative artists who have been in the festival over its 35 years. Starting as ripples and returning to the shore as waves in full force they have help build and sustain Canada's oldest professional contemporary dance festival.

On offer will be premieres of new choreographies, works-in-progress, and repertory work with guest companies from Quebec, Alberta, Nova Scotia and Ontario, along with some of BC's finest at the Firehall Arts Centre, SFU Woodward's, Scotiabank Dance Centre, and off-site performances at various Vancouver locations. DOTE will bring dance in all shapes and forms to Vancouver audiences. The festival will present works from acclaimed Canadian artists/choreographers from across Canada including a collaboration between Wen Wei Wang and Italy-based choreographer Francesca Lettieri. This year's DOTE showcases include: Ashvini Sundaram & Yui Ugai, Barbara Bourget & Jay Hirabayashi/Kokoro Dance, Donna Redlick/Donna Redlick Dance, Emily Gualtieri & David Albert-Toth/Parts+Labour_Danse, Emmalena Fredriksson, James Gnam/plastic orchard factory, Jennifer Mascall/MascallDance, Joe Laughlin/Joe Ink, Josh Martin & Lisa Mariko/Company 605, Joshua Beamish/MOVETHECOMPANY, Kiera Shaw/Kiera Shaw & Sophie Dow, Lina Cruz/Fila 13 Productions, Meredith Kalaman, Rebecca Sadowski & Alison Kause/Good Women Dance Collective, Sarah Chase/ Marc Boivin & Sarah Chase, Sarah Hin Ching U, Sarah Prosper & Sara Coffin/Mocean Dance, Shelby Richardson/Method Dance Society, Vanessa Goodman/Juan Villegas, Wen Wei Wang & Francesca Lettieri/Wen Wei Dance & ADARTE COMPAGNIA (Italy), and Yvonne Chartrand/Compaigni V'ni Dansi Society, and more.

Please mark your calendars for July 6 to 15 and watch out for the full festival schedule announcement in June!

The Dancing on the Edge Festival Society strives to stimulate the development of high quality contemporary Canadian dance artists and choreography through the presentation of work from emerging and established local, regional, national and international dance artists and companies. Each year the Festival provides a catalyst for discussion about dance, either through forums, roundtable discussions, or talkbacks. The Festival also acts as a facilitator for new dance creations, through commissions, residencies, and co-productions.

Many of BC's eminent choreographers have been presented by the Dancing on the Edge Festival including: Crystal Pite, Emily Molnar, Serge Bennathan, Wen Wei Wang, Aeriosa Dance. In addition to national companies such as Compagnie Marie Chouinard, Brian Webb Dance Company, Paul-André Fortier , plus thousands of performing dance artists from across Canada. It is significant that Dancing on the Edge Festival continues its work for the Canadian arts + culture community, not only artists, but even more importantly for our audiences.

SINGLE TICKETS available through the Firehall Arts Centre Box Office at 604.689.0926 or online at tickets.firehallartscentre.ca on June 5, 2023.