The Dance Centre's Discover Dance! Series to Celebrate Bollywood With SHIAMAK Vancouver

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The February edition of The Dance Centre's popular and long-running Discover Dance! noon series will celebrate the exuberance, comedy, drama, and fun of Bollywood, with a performance by SHIAMAK Vancouver. Blending Bollywood with jazz, funk, folk and modern influences, the company is known for delivering wildly entertaining performances that are guaranteed to get audiences on their feet.

SHIAMAK Vancouver is part of the world's biggest Bollywood dance academy, founded by Shiamak Davar. It has performed at major events including the Opening Ceremony of the World Police and Fire Games, the celebration ceremonies of the 2010 Winter Olympics, the We Day event at Rogers Arena, and the Times of India Film Awards at BC Place alongside the biggest stars of Bollywood. The company offers Bollywood dance and workout classes for all ages, at schools, dance studios, and recreation centres, and also conducts dance as therapy classes to individuals and groups with special needs.

About The Dance Centre Established in 1986 as a resource centre for dance in British Columbia, The Dance Centre is a multifaceted organization offering a range of activities which remains unparalleled in Canadian dance. It presents performances and events, building audiences and nurturing public awareness; invests in programs, resources and support for hundreds of dance professionals working in all genres; operates Scotiabank Dance Centre, a cultural hub and one of Canada's flagship dance facilities which welcomes tens of thousands of visitors annually; and works to promote BC dance. Through programs, outreach and education, The Dance Centre is committed to sustaining a strong and vibrant community through dance.

The Dance Centre is situated on the traditional, ancestral, and unceded territories of the xwmÉ™Î¸kwÉ™y'É™m (Musqueam), SkwxwÃº7mesh (Squamish), and SÉ™l'Ã­lwÉ™ta?/Selilwitulh (Tsleil-Waututh) Nations.

Comments