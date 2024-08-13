The Dance Centre to Present West Coast Premiere of Sophie Dow's AGRIMONY

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Dance Centre will present the West Coast premiere of Vancouver-based choreographer Sophie Dow and UK-based composer/multi-instrumentalist Laura Reznek’s striking multidisciplinary work, Agrimony, at Scotiabank Dance Centre, September 20 & 21, 2024. Co-created by Dow and Reznek, Agrimony walks the edge between evocative live concert and embodied contemporary dance, and examines our desperate search for authenticity within a society that forces us to mask our truest selves.



“Born out of the personal healing both Laura and I experienced, in response to times of trauma and grief in our own lives, Agrimony is a meditation on fear, connection, truth, and identity,” says Dow. “The performance takes audiences on a spellbinding journey of rediscovering one’s self recognizing and removing the masks that society has forced us to wear throughout our lives and for our own protection.”



Deeply rooted in the artistic collaboration between Dow and Reznek, Agrimony is based on Reznek’s 2021 full-length indie pop album of the same name, which evolved from their joint creative project in 2018. Inspired by the small yellow flower agrimony, often used in plant medicine for healing, the work investigates the restorative power of removing the masks that have built up over time from trauma, fear, conformity, and disconnection.



Agrimony features four dance artists in intricate masks, with live musical accompaniment by Reznek on vocals, piano, violin and guitar, and four accompanying musicians. Informed by Reznek’s lyrical and introspective score, Dow’s graceful, yet highly kinetic, choreography references inquisitive, theatrical gestures, coupled with contemporary clown and mask work.

“Agrimony is an uplifting and radiant exploration of courage and authenticity,” adds Reznek. “As the performance builds, with each section reflecting new discoveries about ourselves and those around us, we ultimately learn how our own healing is the necessary catalyst for building a healthier future for our communities and our world.”

Agrimony enjoyed its world premiere in Toronto in April 2024, as part of a double bill presented by The Chimera Project Dance Theatre.

Dow is a Treaty 1-born artist with Michif/Assiniboine + French/Ukrainian roots. She is a multidisciplinary creative with a degree in Dance Performance and Choreography from York University. She is an artistic associate of O.Dela Arts, The Chimera Project Dance Theatre, and V’ni Dansi/The Louis Riel Métis Dancers; residency coordinator at Dance West Network; fire spinner with Ember Arts Fire Society; and musician with The Honeycomb Flyers, as well as a freelance dancer, choreographer, and sound designer. As a dancer, she has worked with Olivia C. Davies, Santee Smith/Kaha:wi Dance Theatre, Kaeja d’Dance, Yvonne Chartrand, Jeannette Kotowich and Carol Anderson, among many others.

Currently based in the UK, Reznek is a composer and musician. She composes music for theatre and dance, and is a recording artist with numerous albums and EPs. She released her full-length album, Agrimony, through Birthday Cake Media in 2021.



Each performance features an artist talkback with both Dow and Reznek.



For tickets and information, please visit: thedancecentre.ca

Comments