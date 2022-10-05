The Dance Centre Presents World Premiere Of The Global Dance Connections Series THROE

An exciting world premiere from Corporeal Imago, Throe explores our interdependence in an inhospitable world through a stunning intersection of aerial acrobatics, contemporary dance, and visual theatre.

Created by award-winning choreographers Gabrielle Martin and Jeremiah Hughes, this new work features six powerful performers in a world of aerial ropes, as they cling to what remains in the throes of survival. While Throe depicts us at the mercy of our circumstances, it also highlights the resilience and hope in collectivity. Throe pushes the boundaries of aerial dance, blurring the space between floor- and air-based movement to create a compellingly kinetic and visually arresting world.

"We embrace the expressive power of suspension through unconventional aerial vocabulary. For Throe, we worked with a group of professional dancers to develop an original form of aerial parterwork that we hope elicits a nuanced range of emotions - from awe to the catharsis of very human struggle." - Gabrielle Martin

Corporeal Imago explores contemporary tragedy through an intersection of aerial acrobatics, contemporary dance and visual theatre. Speaking to the disenchantment of our times, the company's work bridges the apotheosis of circus, with its metaphor for surpassing our human limitations, with the cathartic potential of dance. A vehicle for exploring the shadow side of human experience, Corporeal Imago was co-founded in 2018 by choreographers Gabrielle Martin and Jeremiah Hughes, who were brought together by their shared background in dance while performing as principal characters with Cirque du Soleil. Corporeal Imago's work has been presented at Montréal Complètement Cirque and La Chapelle Scènes Contemporaines (2019), Assembly Festival, Edinburgh Festival Fringe (UK, 2019), Dancing on the Edge Festival (2021), and Toronto International Dance Festival (2021). Corporeal Imago was nominated for a TOTAL THEATRE AWARD in Physical and Visual Theatre (UK, 2019), was a 2021-22 Artist in Residence at The Dance Centre, and winner of the Isadora Award for excellence in choreography (2022).

Throe has been made possible thanks to the Artist in Residence program of The Dance Centre, the Canada Council for the Arts, the British Columbia Arts Council, and CircusWest Performing Arts Society.

The Dance Centre was established in 1986 as a resource centre for dance professionals and the public in British Columbia, and offers a range of activities unparalleled in Canadian dance. The Dance Centre offers programs and resources supporting the professional development of artists, presents public performances and events, manages Scotiabank Dance Centre, one of Canada's leading dance facilities, and works to promote BC dance.

https://www.companyci.com/shows

www.thedancecentre.ca