TUTS Presents High-Flying, Vibrant 2019 Season With MAMMA MIA!Â AndÂ NEWSIES

Audiences will bathe in the warmth of a Greek island and witness a fight for what's right this summer, when Theatre Under the Stars (TUTS) presents Mamma Mia! andDisney's Newsies, running alternate evenings July 5-August 17, 2019, at Stanley Park's glorious Malkin Bowl. A beloved Vancouver tradition since 1940, TUTS' early bird tickets are on sale now through June 15.

"Last year, more than 40,000 musical theatre fans came through our gates and we hope to welcome even more in 2019 with two fabulous productions that will leave audiences buoyant with cheer," says TUTS Board President Naveen Kapahi. "This summer is all about inspiration, with two musicals that will lift hearts in entirely unique ways. Mamma Mia! may very well be the most joyful musical ever created, bringing love and light to everyone who experiences it. Disney's Newsies is a fiery true tale of conviction, where a scrappy group of underdogs sets spirits aflame by standing up and fighting for what is right."

TUTS' 2019 season offers two stunning musicals: one that tells the lighthearted tale of a mother and a daughter who embark on a hilarious quest to discover the identity of her true father; the other tells the stirring account of a ragged band of newspaper boys and street urchins who strike for fair pay and humane working conditions in 1899 New York City.

Set on a Greek island paradise where the sun always shines, box office record-breaking Mamma Mia! brims with non-stop laughs, explosive dance, and the magic of ABBA's hit songs: 'Dancing Queen,' 'Take a Chance on Me,' 'Super Trouper,' 'SOS' - and the list goes on! More than 60 million people the world over have fallen in love with the characters, story, and music that makes Mamma Mia! the ultimate feel-good show.

Playing the lead role of Sophie Sheridan is Keira Jang, returning for her fourth TUTS season. Her mother, Donna Sheridan, will be played by Caitriona Murphy, backed by the rest of the Donna and the Dynamos band - Sheryl Anne Wheaton (Rosie) and Lori Zondag (Tanya). Starring as the three possible father figures are TUTS veterans Stefan Winfield (Harry Bright), Matt Ramer (Bill Austin), and Peter Monaghan (Sam Carmichael), who was last seen as the Beast in the 2016 production of Beauty and the Beast.

Returning to the director's chair is Shel Piercy, who will transport audiences to a sunny world of romantic hijinks and musical memories. Fans will fondly remember his previous directorial extravaganzas: Beauty and the Beast and Mary Poppins. Choreography is by Shelley Stewart Hunt, with Wendy Bross Stuart as Music Director, Francesca Albertazzi as Set Designer, and Christina Sinosich as Costume Designer.

A soaring spectacle of powerful song and high-kicking dance, Disney's Newsies is packed with non-stop thrills and a timeless message for the whole family. At the turn of the 20th century, New York City had its papers delivered by an army of ragged orphans and runaways called 'newsies.' But when newspaper owners raise distribution prices at the newsies' expense, this band of misfits unites to strike against the unfair conditions. Filled with inspiring songs such as 'King of New York,' 'Santa Fe,' and 'Carrying the Banner,' this Disney film turned Tony Award-winning Broadway hit inspires everyone to seize the day!

Returning to the TUTS stage for the first time in more than 10 years is Adam Charles (Jack Kelly), joined by Daniel Curalli (Davey Jacobs) and Jordyn Bennett (Les Jacobs) playing sibling newsies and close confidantes. Jovanni Sy makes his TUTS debut as publishing magnate Joseph Pulitzer and Julia Ullrich returns for her third season as a young journalist (Katherine Plumber) who reports on the newsies' strike. Christopher King is Music Director, with Albertazzi as Set Designer, and Sinosich on Costume Design.

The talented Julie Tomaino will make her TUTS directorial debut with this incredibly moving show, and will also be choreographing the musical. Long-time followers will recall her stellar choreographic direction in the previous TUTS productions of Hairspray and Shrek: The Musical.

SPECIAL EVENTS AT TUTS 2019:

Pride Night Monday, July 29

TUTS is thrilled to host its third annual Pride Night, the official kickoff event for this year's Vancouver Pride Week. Audiences will enjoy all the moxie and magic of Mamma Mia! as well as some fabulous fun in the photo booth and the chance to learn about the week's upcoming celebrations. All seat cushion and programme donations from the night will be matched by TUTS in support of the Vancouver Pride Society.

Date Night at Mamma Mia! Wednesday, July 17 AND

Date Night at Disney's Newsies Wednesday, July 24

Audiences are invited to snuggle up with their sweetie under the stars for Date Nights at TUTS. An evening of outdoor theatre always makes a delightful date, but these are particularly perfect nights to come in pairs with buy one, get one deals and some extra romantic perks and photo-ops! Patrons will also be able to enjoy an exclusive date night discount of 10% off at Prospect Point Bar & Grill to make this night extra special.

Mamma Mia! Super Fan Sunday Sunday, July 21

This smash hit musical sparkles in Stanley Park all summer, but TUTS has an extra special evening of sequins, spandex, and sing-alongs in store for the ABBA-solutely obsessed! Mega fans are invited to dress in their best Mamma Mia! inspired attire - be it full 70s spandex, Greece-ready beachwear, or just a touch of sparkle - and belt out a selection of their favourite tunes along with the cast! The evening will also feature a costume contest, cast photo-ops, and more fabulous fun.

Super Monday Monday, August 5

A long-standing tradition at TUTS, Super Monday offers audiences the chance to wrap up their long weekend under the stars with a soaring song-and-dance spectacular and stellar savings! All tickets for the Disney's Newsies performance on August 5 are $10 off and TUTS patrons will also receive 10% off at Stanley's Bar & Grill, just across from Malkin Bowl.





