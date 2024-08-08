TO PERFECTION Comes To Genesis Theatre This October

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Delta Stageworks, in association with shameless hussy productions, will present Meghan Gardiner’s To Perfection this fall from Wednesday, October 2 to Sunday, October 6 at Genesis Theatre in Delta, B.C.

Gloria, a former celebrity TV chef, played by the inimitable Patti Allan, is finally reuniting with her estranged grandchild, Alex. However, the temperature heats up when Alex, played by Cece Ludwar, comes out as non-binary and opens a ‘genderational’ divide. Can Gloria and Alex find the perfect mix for their family recipe? Or will it all bubble up and explode?

Without sugar-coating the challenges, To Perfection is a comedy that tackles issues of modern life and family conflict in a relatable and hilarious way, ensuring audiences of all ages will find this play containing all the right ingredients for the perfect food-for-thought theatre outing.

Written by Meghan Gardiner and directed by Renee Iaci, To Perfection was developed by shameless hussy productions and premiered at the Surrey Arts Centre in 2022.

To Perfection is about gender, family, love and, ultimately, acceptance.

