See Contemporary, Vogue, Flamenco And More At The Annual Scotiabank Dance Centre Open House

From ballet and contemporary to Vogue, flamenco and Mexican folk dance, the annual Scotiabank Dance Centre Open House is an opportunity to sample an exciting range of dance styles in an afternoon of free classes and events. The 23rd edition features artists and companies including Flamenco Rosario, Van Vogue Jam, Voirelia Dance Hub, AfroBeats Vancouver, and more.

Scotiabank Dance Centre is a vibrant cultural hub and one of Canada's flagship dance facilities. It welcomes tens of thousands of visitors every year, and hosts performances, classes, workshops, meetings, and events.

"Open House is a wonderful opportunity to experience the diversity of Vancouver's dance scene, and also to experience our beautiful building, which provides a home for all kinds of dance," said Mirna Zagar, Executive Director of The Dance Centre, the organization which spearheaded the development of the building.

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

Classes are drop-in (pre-registration not required) and suitable for all levels, including beginners.

12-1PM CLASS

Flamenco with Flamenco Rosario

An exciting introduction to flamenco led by a member of Vancouver's renowned Flamenco Rosario.

12-1PM CLASS

Introduction to Tai Chi with Alex Litvinoff, Performance Clinic

Learn the basic moves and ideas of Chen Style Taijiquan, an ancient Chinese martial art. Participants will practice slow, calming movements mixed with quick, powerful ones, helping to build strength, flexibility, and balance while finding inner peace and focus. No experience is needed - just an open mind and a desire to explore the art of Taijiquan.

1-1.30PM STUDIO SHOWING

Good Bully with Adam Grant Warren (# 1: repeats 2-2.30pm)

In Good Bully, performer and wheelchair-user Adam Grant Warren combines his practices as a movement artist, writer, and theatre-maker to explore the tension - and the humour - between disability, masculinity, and the "dominance of the upright body." Good Bully combines movement and text to take audiences from the hallways of Warren's high-school in Newfoundland to his current home in Vancouver, where the echoes of an old desire to belong still surface - every time he falls over. This work-in-progress showing will also include a talkback.

Limited capacity.

Advisory: this work includes strong language and mature content.

1-2.30PM WORKSHOP

Expanding creativity: Image. Movement. Word. with Alina Sotskova, Voirelia Dance Hub

This workshop explores different avenues to access inspiration to move and dance. A fun mix of activities drawn from contemporary dance, writing, and imagery will invite participants to try out new ways of being creative in a supportive, guided environment. The activities will include improvised, choose-your-own adventure experiences within a proposed creative framework, connecting visual art imagery with movement and creative writing exercises. This workshop offers many creative practices to integrate in both daily life and in dance, using a variety of improvisational and contemporary dance ideas to tap into moving from joy and finding a mindful connection with dance.

Suitable for youth 16+ and adults, including individuals with physical limitations and/or disabilities or who use wheelchairs and other mobility devices. Wear comfortable clothing and bring pen and paper.

1-2PM CLASS

Open Level Ballet Technique with SJ Dance Productions

An accessible ballet class for people of all ages, backgrounds, and experience. This inclusive class is focused on creating a positive space for learning technique and choreography. Perfect for anyone who loves to dance.

2-2.30PM STUDIO SHOWING

Good Bully with Adam Grant Warren (#2)

See above for details (1pm listing).

2-3PM CLASS

Introduction to Ballet Folklorico with Lourdes Ruiz, Mexican Dance Ensemble Vancouver

Ballet folklorico or folk dance is a combination of movements that represents Mexico's myths, legends, tales, and traditions. It is rooted in the 1800s and was established as a sense of nationality after the Mexican Revolution. It is considered an essential part of Mexico's identity and practiced around the world, as a beautiful art, full of energy, history and resilience.

2-3PM CLASS

AfroBeats with Isaac Gasangwa, AfroBeats Van

A high-energy fusion of African and hip hop dance.

3-4PM CLASS

Introduction to Vogue Femme with Posh Gvasalia Basquiat, Van Vogue Jam

Ralph Escamillan, aka Posh Gvasalia Basquiat, will break down the basic elements of Vogue Femme - a style that comes from the Femme Queens (Trans Women) of Ballroom - in an accessible and inviting learning experience.

3-4PM STUDIO SHOWING

Sky Dancers with Anusha Fernando/Shakti Dance

Conceived and directed by Anusha Fernando, Sky Dancers is a new work which emerged from a year-long gathering of six Bharata Natyam dance artists. The artists will share excerpts and talk about the creative process. The full work premieres October 4-6 at Scotiabank Dance Centre.

4-5PM DEMONSTRATION/CLASS

Flamenco with Lili Flamenco/Liat Har Lev

Liat Har Lev gives a flamenco demonstration and introductory workshop, with live percussion.

4-5PM WORKSHOP

Breath + Poetry in Motion with Rachel Helten, Soma Anima Arts (aka Kinesis Dance)

Explore the wisdom of the body and imagination through gentle breathwork practices, poetry and guided dance improvisation. The workshop will begin with grounding breath to calm the nervous systems and allow participants to emerge more fully into the present moment. Some brief free writing will allow for unfiltered expression that fosters a deeper connection to ourselves. The class will use this to generate movement and explore different facets of who we are at present. Poetic imagery will be offered to inspire movement explorations, nurture creative flow and ignite the imagination.

4.30-5PM STUDIO SHOWING

Agrimony with Sophie Dow + Laura Reznek

Sophie Dow and Laura Reznek's radiant dance/music collaboration Agrimony examines our desperate search for authenticity within a society that forces us to mask our truest selves. This is a sneak peek at excerpts of the work, which has its West Coast premiere September 20-21 at Scotiabank Dance Centre.

Event Details

Scotiabank Dance Centre Open House

Saturday September 14, 2024 | 12 noon-5pm

Free admission

Scotiabank Dance Centre, 677 Davie Street (at Granville), Vancouver

Information: www.thedancecentre.ca

