SeaMAN Nautical Comedy to be Presented at Vancouver Fringe 2024

Avast me hearties! seaMAN: a nautical revenge comedy is here! A whirlwind sea-venture combining outrageous physical comedy with dark twists and turns. Alternately played by two actors, this "one-man-show by two" centers on a salty old sailor with a vendetta against the entire ocean - like the manic lovechild of Robert Eggers' The Lighthouse and Gilligan's Island.

Captain Sea MAN's 30 Minute Scenic Boat Tour veers off course and audiences are along for the ride, dodging storms, and facing off against unexpected adversaries, from seagulls to upside-down mermaids. But beneath the laughs lies a deeper story of a broken man lost in the depths of his ego. seaMAN features an array of hand designed props, sight gags, puns, expletives, physical comedy and general oceanic hijinks.

seaMAN is written and performed by award-winning fringe festival veterans Amica Hunter (they/them) of A Little Bit Off from Portland, OR, and Bruce Ryan Costella (he/they) from Orlando, FL. With a combined 30 years of experience touring original works on the fringe, Amica & Bruce are proud to team up under the moniker 2 Sleepy RatGuys to debut their first collaboration - seaMAN, a theatrical concoction that is equal parts stupid and smart, blending Hunter's expertise in physical comedy with Costella's skill for clever and nuanced text.

Separately, Amica and Bruce have each enjoyed success on the Fringe circuit - Last year Amica's solo show ANATOMICA was selected for the Edmonton Fringe Holdover series. That show has since sold out runs in Vancouver, New Orleans, Olympia, Portland and has also won Pick of the Cincinnati Fringe. Amica's previous collaboration was an acrobatic physical comedy duo called A Little Bit Off, which toured the fringe for a decade and won over 20 awards including Best of Fest in San Diego, Orlando, Victoria, and Edmonton Fringe Artist's Pick (2015) and Patron's Pick (2016).

Bruce Ryan Costella last performed at Vancouver Fringe in 2022 with a successful run of his queer horror storytelling show, Spooky & Gay. Bruce has created more than 10 independant solo shows since 2018, and performed a run off-Broadway of Spooky & Gay, winning him the BroadwayWorld.com Off-Broadway Award for Best Solo Performance. Bruce also recently won the Splash award for best LGBTQ writer at the Orlando Fringe Festival.

seaMAN will play seven times during the Vancouver Fringe Festival at BC Ballet located on Granville Island

TICKETS: https://bit.ly/seamanvan

SHOW TIMES:

Thursday, September 5th @ 5:15p

Friday, September 6th @ 10:30p

Saturday, September 7th @ 7:00p

Sunday, September 8th @ 3:30p

Tuesday, September 10th @ 7:00p

Wednesday, September 11th @ 10:30p

Friday, September 13th @ 8:45p

Satuday, September 14th @ 7:00p

Sunday September 15th @ 5:15p

60 min run time, no intermission, NC-17

