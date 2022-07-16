Review: Theatre Under the Stars' SOMETHING ROTTEN is surprisingly ripe!

Something big, something flashy, SOMETHING ROTTEN! Until August 26th, Theatre Under the Stars will present the musical, SOMETHING ROTTEN, at the Malkin Bowl in Vancouver. Filled with flashy dance numbers, catchy songs, and a hint of inappropriate humor, this show is exactly what you need to brighten your summer.

This show is unexpectedly funny in many ways that caught me off guard. As someone with limited prior knowledge of it before attending the show, I was expecting a renaissance themed musical with "cookie-cutter" songs and dance numbers. This was not the case and the show exceeded my expectations in every aspect. The show takes place in 1595 in the era of William Shakespeare. Brothers Nick and Nigel Bottom struggle to make ends meet. They are constantly trying to come up with new ideas for shows to break into the theatre scene like William Shakespeare. With many ups and downs, Nick and Nigel not only learn about the industry, but also about their relationship with one another along the way. There are parts where the show is very predictable and unpredictable. It will capture your attention when you least expect it. SOMETHING ROTTEN is knowingly aware of its cheesiness and addresses it with more humor and fun.

Directed by Rachel Peake with choreography by Nicol Spinola and music directed by Brent Hughes, this show got better and better with time. At first, the stage seemed a tad underwhelming with sets that seemed to be lacking luster. As the show progressed, the sets won me over as it was changing constantly with new additions popping out left and right. What I truly loved about this production was the large versatile cast that each had something different to contribute. I was very impressed by the talent and humor that was prominent throughout the show. The main cast included Kamyar Pazandeh (Nick Bottom), Vicente Sandoval (Nigel Bottom), Daniel Curalli (Shakespeare), Katie-Rose Connors (Bea), Cassandra Consiglio (Portia), Jyla Robinson (Nostradamus), and Matt Ramer (Brother Jeremiah). Kamyar Pazandeh and Jyla Robinson gave the standout performances of the show. Pazandeh's vocals were very clear, strong, and smooth. His charisma and stage presence was the best I've ever seen and definitely Broadway stage worthy. Robinson was another stand out. Her performance as Nostradamus had people cowering in their seats from all of their laughter. She was a perfect fit for the role and left me wanting more.

The shows done by Theatre Under the Stars in the past have always been well done and SOMETHING ROTTEN successfully adds to their good streak. Dating back to the 1940s, there's a reason why the company has been around for a long time. For SOMETHING ROTTEN, I would recommend this show to anyone, as you don't have to be an avid lover of Renaissance things to enjoy it. There are some jokes that are specifically made for people familiar with the Shakespeare era; however, it's not to the point where the musical only appeals to a niche audience. There are some inappropriate jokes and innuendos that are scattered throughout the musical. I thought these were hilarious and added character to the show. Whether you are a fan of the jokes or not, they are very subtle and can just go over your head if you're not paying close attention. Viewer discretion is advised.

SOMETHING ROTTEN was an outstanding show that deems itself worthy enough to join the list of top tier theatre shows playing this summer. It contains elements that will surprise you in the best ways and will leave you singing its songs long after the show is done. SOMETHING ROTTEN will be playing at the Malkin Bowl in Vancouver until August 26th. Tickets are available by clicking the link below!