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THE GUYS I'VE F*CKED to Make Vancouver Debut at Fringe Festival

Megan Phillips and Kwasi Thomas star in the comedy at the Waterfront Theatre.

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THE GUYS I'VE F*CKED to Make Vancouver Debut at Fringe Festival

The Guys I Fcked will make its Vancouver Fringe Festival debut at the Waterfront Theatre. Written by Centenie Narusis and inspired by her own dating history, the comedy runs September 10–20, 2026, starring Fringe favorite Megan Phillips alongside Kwasi Thomas and Hans Potter.*

The production follows Christine, a biographical version of Narusis, as she prepares to marry the love of her life after years of unsuccessful dating. Before walking down the aisle, however, Christine and her fiancé Noah attend a pre-marital counseling session where an innocent conversation quickly transforms into a wildly theatrical journey through the good, the bad, and the unforgettable men from her romantic past.

Blending surreal comedy with genuine emotional insight, The Guys I Fcked* explores themes of self-discovery, perseverance, transformation, and ultimately finding a place where you belong. While the show's title hints at its irreverent sense of humor, the story is ultimately a celebration of resilience, hope, and the unexpected path to lasting love.

The production arrives at this year's Vancouver Fringe Festival with special personal significance for Narusis. Although the play has been in development for several years, its selection for the 2026 festival coincides with the playwright's twentieth wedding anniversary, making the production both a theatrical debut and a celebration of the enduring relationship that inspired its conclusion.

"Despite the insanely personal and sometimes whackadoodle nature of the dating stories, The Guys I Fcked* is universally relatable, and endlessly fascinating," says Narusis. "Within the story, we encounter self-discovery, personal transformation, and a sense of belonging. It's a bit edgy, and full of surrealist fun and laughs, which I think the whole world needs right now."

With more than 80 productions featured in this year's Vancouver Fringe Festival, The Guys I Fcked* promises audiences an evening filled with outrageous comedy, heartfelt storytelling, and a reminder that sometimes true love is worth waiting for.

Performance Information

The Guys I Fcked*

Venue: Waterfront Theatre
1412 Cartwright Street
Vancouver, BC V6H 3R7

Performance Schedule

Saturday, September 12 – 6:40 p.m.
Monday, September 14 – 8:30 p.m.
Tuesday, September 15 – 6:45 p.m.
Thursday, September 17 – 5:00 p.m.
Saturday, September 19 – 12:00 p.m.
Sunday, September 20 – 3:35 p.m.

Cast

Megan Phillips as Christine

Also featuring Kwasi Thomas and Hans Potter.

Tickets

Tickets are available through the Vancouver Fringe Festival at vancouverfringe.com or by calling the Fringe Festival Box Office at (604) 336-1736.

Click Here to Get Tickets
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