Preview: IVE Brings SHOW WHAT I AM World Tour to Vancouver

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Vancouver’s calendar of major K-pop concerts continues to grow, and next on the list is one of the genre’s biggest names. On August 9, IVE will bring its world tour SHOW WHAT I AM to Rogers Arena, closing out the North American leg before the tour continues to Hong Kong and Taipei.

The Vancouver stop arrives during one of the city's busiest years for K-pop. Earlier this year, TWICE drew two sold out crowds to Rogers Arena, while AESPA, BOYNEXTDOOR, ARTMS, Epik High, Rolling Quartz, and tripleS are all scheduled to perform in the city before the end of 2026. Following strong attendance at recent arena tours, Vancouver has established itself as a regular stop for major K-pop artists. The growing lineup gives local fans more opportunities than ever to experience some of the industry's biggest artists close to home.

Among the artists helping drive that momentum is IVE. Since debuting in 2021, the six member girl group, comprised of ANYUJIN, GAEUL, REI, JANG WONYOUNG, LIZ, and LEESEO, has become one of K-pop's defining fourth generation acts, earning multiple Song of the Year awards through a string of chart-topping releases. Released earlier this year, REVIVE+ continued the group's momentum, with lead single "BANG BANG" becoming IVE's sixth career Perfect All-Kill.

That growth is also reflected in SHOW WHAT I AM. Building on the confidence and individuality that have shaped IVE’s identity since debut, the tour expands its focus to the connection shared between the group and their fans. As the final stop on the tour's North American leg before IVE returns to Asia, Vancouver audiences will have one last opportunity to experience SHOW WHAT I AM before the group heads to Hong Kong and Taipei.

The tour marks another milestone in IVE's rapid rise. In less than five years, the group has progressed from one of K-pop's most anticipated debuts to headlining arenas around the world, completing a first world tour across 19 countries while continuing to expand its international presence through English-language releases and collaborations with artists such as Saweetie and David Guetta.

IVE's arrival is also another sign of how Vancouver's relationship with K-pop has evolved. For many years, Vancouver was often overlooked on major K-pop tours, prompting fans to travel to cities such as Seattle to see some of the industry's biggest acts. Today, Vancouver is welcoming an increasing number of performances from some of K-pop's biggest artists. As SHOW WHAT I AM closes out its North American leg at Rogers Arena this Sunday, IVE's Vancouver stop adds another chapter to what has already become a landmark year for K-pop in the city.

Photo Credit: Live Nation

IVE’s SHOW WHAT I AM 2026 North American tour dates are as follows:

Tue Jul 21 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Thu Jul 23 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

Sat Jul 25 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

Wed Jul 29 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Sat Aug 1 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

Tue Aug 4 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

Fri Aug 7 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Sun Aug 9 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

After touring North America, IVE will return to Asia for the following dates:

Fri Sep 4 – Hong Kong – Asia World Arena

Sat Sep 5 – Hong Kong – Asia World Arena

Fri Sep 11 – Taipei – Taipei Arena

Sat Sep 12 – Taipei – Taipei Arena

IVE will bring its tour to Vancouver, BC at Rogers Arena on August 9, 2026. Tickets are available through Ticketmaster.

Top Photo Credit: Live Nation

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