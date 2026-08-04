BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Vancouver Engagement On Sale Next Week

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Tickets for Disney's Beauty and the Beast, the first North American touring production of the musical presented by Disney in over 25 years, will go on sale to the public on August 13, 2026 at 10 a.m. PST. The enchanting and timeless Broadway musical will begin performances in Vancouver at Queen Elizabeth Theatre on November 24 for a limited engagement of one week through to November 29, 2026.

Based on the 1991 Academy Award-winning animated feature film, Beauty and the Beast premiered on Broadway in 1994 and still ranks as one of the longest-running shows in the industry's history. Nominated for nine Tony Awards, winning for Best Costume Design, Beauty remains one of the highest-grossing Broadway shows of all time. The title's visibility and success have expanded globally with productions of the stage show and the smash Oscar-nominated 2017 live-action film, which grossed over $1B worldwide.

In Vancouver, Beauty and the Beast will play Tuesday through Friday at 7:30 p.m., Saturday at 2 p.m. & 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Beginning August 13, 2026, tickets will be available online at broadwayacrosscanada.ca and ticketmaster.ca. Orders for groups of 10 or more may be placed by calling 1-800-889-8457.

American Express Cardmembers can get Front Of The Line Presale access to tickets now, until August 5, 2026. For more information please visit https://www.americanexpress.com/en-ca/benefits/experiences/index.html. Members of Broadway Across Canada's eCLUB will receive pre-sale access August 6 to 12, 2026.

Ticket buyers are reminded that Ticketmaster.ca and Broadway Across Canada is the only official retail ticket outlet for all performances at Queen Elizabeth Theatre. Ticket buyers who purchase tickets from a ticket broker or any third party should be aware that Queen Elizabeth Theatre is unable to reprint or replace lost or stolen tickets and is unable to contact patrons with information regarding time changes or other pertinent updates regarding the performance.

About Disney's Beauty and the Beast

Critics have raved about the show throughout its history, from its 1994 Broadway premiere to the recent smash U.K. and Australian productions: “A delight! The astonishments rarely cease,” declared The New York Times in reviewing the original Broadway production. “A tale as old as time, but as exhilarating as ever,” wrote the London Evening Standard. “Everything you could hope for: lovely music, dazzling costumes and standout choreography,” raved the Chicago Tribune of the current North American tour.

The structure and tone of the story and score made Disney history. It was just the second time that a Disney film had been structured as a stage musical where the songs are integral to plot and characterization. This Menken/Ashman innovation is credited with the 1990's Disney animation renaissance that went on to create such film classics as Aladdin, The Lion King and Hunchback of Notre Dame and helped re-introduce the book musical form to popular culture.

Beauty and the Beast, directed & choreographed by Matt West, features Alan Menken's Academy Award-winning score, songs by Alan Menken and the late Howard Ashman (including the Academy Award-winning title song and the show-stopping “Be Our Guest”), plus songs written especially for the stage by Alan Menken and Tim Rice (including “If I Can't Love Her” and “A Change In Me”). The production features a book by Linda Woolverton, author of the original screenplay. Sets are by Stanley A. Meyer, costumes by Ann Hould-Ward (Tony Award winner for Beauty and the Beast) and lighting by Natasha Katz.

Longtime Menken collaborators Michael Kosarin and Danny Troob are music supervisor/arranger and orchestrator, respectively. New dance music arrangements are by David Chase. David Andrews Rogers is music director.

Completing the design team, John Shivers is sound designer, Darrel Maloney is projection & video designer, and David H. Lawrence is hair & make-up designer. Jim Steinmeyer is the illusion designer, as he was on the original 1994 production. Jason Trubitt is the production supervisor and Myriah Bash is the general manager.

Previous Disney-produced North American Tours of Beauty and the Beast played for almost eight years, for a combined total of 2,893 performances.

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