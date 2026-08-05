MARY JANE, EUREKA DAY, A LIFE IN THE THEATRE Set for Mitch and Murray Season

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Mitch and Murray Productions has announced its first-ever three-show season thanks to the generous donation of one of its patrons and founder of The Lochmaddy Foundation, Kevin Campbell.

The Lochmaddy Foundation is a private charitable foundation based in Vancouver with a focus on supporting youth and the arts.

'The opportunity to support Mitch and Murray Productions, of whom I have long been a fan, is an opportunity to expand the scope of live theatre in Vancouver for both audiences and artists alike,' says Campbell. 'The company has consistently curated innovative and contemporary plays that enrich the city's artistic life, particularly when paired with our deep pool of performing arts talent. I would encourage everyone to also make a donation, no matter the size, to ensure this coming season is a great success.'

'Our company is thrilled to take on the challenge of a multi-show season after years of producing one show annually as a scrappy little indie theatre company,' says Mitch and Murray Productions' Artistic Director, Aaron Craven. 'Our 2026/27 season offers plays which speak to the current cultural moment, from some of the finest writers in the global theatre canon. My deepest thanks to Kevin Campbell and The Lochmaddy Foundation for being catalysts of this expansion and for believing in our work.'

Mitch and Murray Productions' 2026-2027 season takes place at Studio 16 and opens with the Western Canadian premiere of Mary Jane by Amy Herzog (October 23 - November 1, 2026), an acclaimed, semi-autobiographical portrait of a mother, a sick child, and the kind of love that doesn't get a break; followed by the Western Canadian premiere of Eureka Day by Jonathan Spector (February 19 - March 7, 2027), the Tony Award-winning satire that follows a progressive school community unraveling during a vaccination debate, offering a hilarious and incisive look at the challenges of consensus in a divided world; and closes the season with A Life in the Theatre by David Mamet (May 21 - 30, 2027), a fresh reimagining of the celebrated backstage comedy-drama about two actors navigating ambition, mentorship, and a lifetime devoted to the stage.

For more information and ticketing details, please visit www.mitchandmurrayproductions.com.

GENERAL LISTING & FALL ARTS PREVIEW INFORMATION FOR WESTERN CANADIAN PREMIERE OF MARY JANE

Synopsis:

A mother, a sick child, and the kind of love that doesn't get a break. Mary Jane raises her young son Alex, who lives with a serious chronic illness and is heard but never seen onstage — the monitor in the next room is doing half the talking. Semi-autobiographical, drawn from Amy Herzog's own life, the play follows Mary Jane through the unglamorous daily work of caregiving and the makeshift community of women — a building super, a hospital nurse, a Buddhist nun — who carry her through it. Winner of the New York Drama Critics' Circle Award for Best Play.

'The most accomplished among Herzog's many fine plays.' — The New York Times

Run Dates:

October 23 – November 1st, 2026 at Studio 16

Opening Night: Friday, October 23 at 8:00pm

Preview: Thursday, October 22 at 8:00pm

Performance Times: Tuesday - Saturday at 8:00pm

Matinees: October 25, October 31, & November 1st at 1:00pm

Credits:

Written by: Amy Herzog

Directed by: Aaron Craven

Performances by: Jennifer Clement, Crystal Balint, Kate Craven, Advah Soudack, and Sewit Eden Haile

Set Design by: David Roberts

Lighting Design by: Celeste English

Sound Design by: Matthew MacDonald-Bain

Costume Design by: Emily Friesen

Produced and Presented by: Mitch and Murray Productions

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