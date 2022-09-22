Review: PETER PAN GOES WRONG is Relentlessly Funny!

Mistakes, love, betrayal, and most importantly humor: the perfect concoction of qualities for utter chaos. The Arts Club in collaboration with the Citadel Theatre's latest play is the perfect embodiment of that chaos ... in a good way, not a bad way. PETER PAN GOES WRONG is arguably one of the funniest and finest plays that the Arts Club has put on in the last few years that oddly enough portrays the worse things that can happen during live theatre. Playing in Vancouver at the Stanley Industrial Alliance Stage until October 16th, this is a show you do not want to miss.

PETER PAN GOES WRONG is essentially a play about a Drama Society that puts on the play: Peter Pan. Written by the creators of "The Play That Goes Wrong" from the Mischief Theatre Company: Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer, and Henry Shields, this play is extremely comical. Starting about 15-20 minutes before the show, the antics begin with what (at first) seems to be staff members making adjustments to the stage, but turns out to be cast members causing a ruckus (as you watch more closely). Once the show starts, the antics begin and do not stop. What is truly appealing about the show is how timeless the humor is. Every joke was perfectly placed and will make you laugh (even if you know it's coming already).

In addition to my praise of the show's humorous moments, PETER PAN GOES WRONG also impressed me with its attention to detail. The little intricacies in the set (designed by Simon Scullion), sound (designed by Ella Whalström), and lighting (designed by Matt Haskins) really made a difference to the overall quality of the show. The changes in lights and sounds helped to frequently turn the show in different directions keeping me interested the entire time. There's a lot that goes on in the show and it's very hard to take it all in at once. No matter where you look, there's something new happening making you completely enveloped in the story and causing you to lose track of time.

The show obviously wouldn't be possible without the incredibly talented cast. The chemistry they had with one another emphasized the crazy moments yet made the overall production really successful. An extra level of humor was added to the show when a cast member would play multiple characters and made it very obvious as they changed between them. I appreciated the cheekiness with this component of the show and loved the passion put into each character. Furthermore, I loved that each character had development throughout the show. From beginning to end, each character evolved for the better or worse leading to a very unhinged yet satisfying conclusion. I can guarantee you'll reach the end wanting there to be more.

Overall, PETER PAN GOES WRONG was a show to remember. It is purposely rough around the edges with a lot of passion on the inside. Definitely make a trip down to the Stanley Industrial Alliance Stage before it closes to see it. You won't regret it.

PETER PAN GOES WRONG plays at the Stanley Industrial Alliance Stage from September 8th to October 16th, 2022. Tickets are available by clicking the link below!

Photo: Featuring the cast of Peter Pan Goes Wrong (2022). Photos by Eric Kozakiewicz, for The Citadel Theatre, Presented by arrangement with Mischief Theatre Worldwide. In association with Arts Club Theatre Company.