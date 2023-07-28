Review: MATILDA THE MUSICAL Luminates the Vancouver Stage This Summer!

Another great musical has stepped onto the Vancouver theatre stage this summer. Busting at the seams with energetic dance numbers, upbeat songs, and comedic moments, Theatre Under the Stars’ latest musical leaves audiences wanting more. MATILDA THE MUSICAL presented by Theatre Under the Stars began its performances mid July and will play at the Malkin Bowl in Stanley Park alternating nights with the company’s other show, THE PROM, until August 26th, 2023. This exciting and humorous show based on the classic book by Roald Dahl reignites the magic and mischievousness in all of us!

Matilda Wormwood is an intelligent little girl; definitely ahead of her time. Thought of as peculiar by her self-absorbed parents, six-year-old Matilda finds solstice in reading books in the midst of her chaotic life. During her first year of school, she encounters headmistress Agatha Trunchbull who is known for her cruel punishments and short temper. Miss Trunchbull does not take a liking to Matilda labeling her as a troublemaker. With the help of her supportive teacher, Ms. Honey, her school friends, and a little bit of newfound magic, Matilda stands up for what she believes in and fights for what’s right.

TUTS Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical. Photo by Emily Cooper Photography.

First premiering in England at The Courtyard Theatre by the Royal Shakespeare Company in 2010, the show was transferred to the Cambridge Theatre in the West End shortly after in 2011. Shortly after opening in the West End, the show reached many heights including winning 7 Olivier Awards including Best New Musical, which was the most Olivier Awards won by a show at the time. The musical premiered on Broadway at the Shubert Theatre in 2013 and closed in 2017 after 1,555 performances. Last year, a film adaptation of MATILDA THE MUSICAL was released in November in the UK and December in the US.

Theater Under the Star’s production of MATILDA THE MUSICAL was directed by Stephanie Graham and choreographed by Krystal Kiran. Sets were designed by Brian Ball with costumes by Christine Reimer, lighting designed by Robert Sondergaard, and sound designed by Michael Kidder. Together this team of professionals created a production that can only be described by one word, “magic.” From the intricate group dance numbers to the way that all the scenes just flowed together, Graham and Kiran brought Dahl’s inquisitive book to life in such a creative way.

TUTS Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical: Siggi Kaldestad and Paula Higgins. Photo by Emily Cooper

As the show shares the stage every night with the musical, THE PROM, there were some set pieces that I recognized from that show incorporated into Matilda with a little twist! I won’t spoil what was similar between the two shows, but it was a great way to make use of the theatre space. Arguably, one of the best parts of this production of the musical was the “book” themed main set used in the show. Large books that opened to reveal surprises and different scenes throughout the show was a very clever way to carry out the show. It was evident that all parties worked cohesively to make the transitions between the sets, acting, and character movements seamless. Additionally, Reimer’s costumes were quirky and fitting for the actors and overall feeling of the musical, reinforcing the magic and charisma the show is known for. My personal favourite costumes were that of Mr. and Mrs. Wormwood. The bright colours, cringey style, and clash of their outfits with the rest of the characters effectively represented the couple’s horrible personalities and self-centred behavior.

TUTS Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical: Victor Hunter and Madeleine Suddaby. Photo by Emily Cooper

The heart and soul of MATILDA THE MUSICAL was in the music and lyrics by Tim Minchin. The likability of the music is definitely a dealbreaker for any show and MATILDA THE MUSICAL didn’t disappoint with it. From songs such as “Naughty,” to the heartfelt group song, “When I Grow Up,” the musical’s hopeful and whimsical style of music represents Matilda’s carefree spirit that keeps her going despite her unfortunate living situation. Perhaps the most iconic song of the entire musical was “Revolting Children,” sporting such a catchy chorus and was a song that most recently went viral on TikTok a few months ago.

TUTS Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical. Photo by Emily Cooper Photography.

The musical’s two leading characters were played by Siggi Kaldestad (Matilda Wormwood) and Jyla Robinson (Miss Agatha Trunchbull). Both excelled in their roles giving strong performances from start to finish. I was very impressed with Kaldestad’s ability to hold her ground as Matilda. For such a young actor, Kaldestad had a very calm and collected approach to playing Matilda with spurts of bravery, spunk, and determination during high plot points. She was vocally strong and didn’t let any small slip ups in her lines impede her overall performance as the show’s leading character. Robinson was an obvious crowd favorite as Miss Trunchbull. Previously, Robinson played a scene stealing role as Nostradamus in Theatre Under the Stars’ production of Something Rotten last year. As Miss Trunchbull this year, Robinson impressed audiences again with the humor and conviction she brought to her character. Even though Robinson's portrayal as the musical’s villain was very chilling and unapologetic, her ability to also make people laugh in her character made her even more fun to watch on stage. Special mention also goes out to Paula Higgins as Miss Honey, Victor Hunter as Mr. Wormwood, and Madeleine Suddaby as Mrs. Wormwood. Although on opposite sides of the spectrum in terms of their characters, Higgins, Hunter, and Suddaby were all a delight to watch in their respective roles.

TUTS Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical: Jyla Robinson and Siggi Kaldestad. Photo by Emily Cooper

MATILDA THE MUSICAL was another great production put on by Vancouver’s own Theatre Under the Stars. From start to finish, the show never has a dull moment with its surprises from scene to scene. Support young actors and local theatre by seeing the show this summer! MATILDA THE MUSICAL will play at the Malkin Bowl in Vancouver located in Stanley Park until August 26th, 2023. Tickets are available online at the link below or by calling 1-800-514-3849 (additional $5 per order for phone orders). The call centre is open Monday to Saturday from 6:00am to 5:00pm and from 9:00am to 5:00pm on Sundays. In person sales at the TUTS Box Office are also available starting July 6th, 2023.

MATILDA THE MUSICAL is approximately 2 hours and 50 minutes including one 15-minute intermission. Roald Dahl’s MATILDA THE MUSICAL is recommended for children 6 and up due to darker themes, exaggerated bullying, and some language.

Top Photo: TUTS Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical: Jyla Robinson. Photo by Emily Cooper.