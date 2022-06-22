Review: KINKY BOOTS Steps into the Spotlight

KINKY BOOTS presented by the Arts Club in Vancouver, will play at the Stanley Industrial Alliance Stage from June 9th to July 31st. This absolute gem of a show is definitely Arts Club's best production yet. Filled with large flashy musical numbers from an unforgettable cast; I am confident audiences gleam with excitement night after night when seeing the show!

KINKY BOOTS follows Charlie Price, the son of a shoe factory owner, who is left to carry on the business after his father suddenly passes away. As the factory starts to suffer, Charlie teams up with a drag queen named Lola who inspires him to shift the shoe factory's production from men's shoes to boots fit for drag performers. Charlie and Lola develop a partnership and learn important lessons from each other while developing boots to show at a footwear showcase in Milan, Italy.

KINKY BOOTS has a star-studded list of contributors as Harvey Fierstein wrote the book with the music and lyrics by Cyndi Lauper. The uniqueness of the story really had me hooked, especially the incorporation of drag. In all honestly, the drag performances incorporated into the show ensured that the musical did not lack luster. The show contains classic large group numbers with typical choreography that you would see in any musical. What set this musical apart from others was when an entourage of drag performers also joined in. I had the pleasure of having seats close to the stage and seeing the drag performers up-close was an unforgettable experience. They did not leave anything behind and gave every number everything they got. I can whole-heartedly say that they were the stars of the show.

The musical set the bar high for theatre this summer. The Arts Club did an excellent job of ushering people in on time and the theatre is small enough that there is no bad seat in the house. I highly recommend getting seats in the first few rows to experience the drag numbers up close. It was my first time seeing drag live and I loved every minute of it. The 2 leads: Sayer Roberts (Charlie Price) and Stewart Adam McKensey (Lola/Simon) had standout performances. Not only did they give outstanding individual performances, but exhibited amazing chemistry with one another throughout the show. I was thoroughly impressed with Roberts' vocals and McKensey's overall stage presence. When McKensey appeared on stage, the entire theatre lit up with excitement. You could tell McKensey was born to be onstage.

KINKY BOOTS is the must-see musical for the summer and you definitely do not want to miss. KINKY BOOTS plays at the Stanley Industrial Alliance Stage in Vancouver until July 31st!

Photo: Cast of Kinky Boots, 2022: set design by Pam Johnson; costume design by Barbara Clayden; lighting design by John Webber; photo by Moonrider Productions