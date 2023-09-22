Review: Feed Us More of Arts Club's LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS!

A flower shop, a love story, and an anthropomorphic, carnivorous plant … this peculiar, yet intriguing combination from the Arts Club’s latest musical was the perfect recipe for one of the best shows to grace the Vancouver stage this year. LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS, “the sci-fi musical thriller with a killer ‘60s sound,” opened last week at the Stanley Industrial Alliance Stage. The musical brought laughs, tears, and happiness to audiences this month and stands as one of the Arts Club’s best productions of all time.

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS is definitely a fan-favorite amongst the theatre community. The dark toned plot combined with humor and sci-fi is what makes this show stand out from others. Based on the film by Roger Corman, this 1960s inspired musical follows the story of Seymour Krelborn (a floral shop worker) and the events that ensue after he stumbles upon a succulent that feeds on the blood of humans. The ferocious plant named Audrey II, who is also conveniently named after his co-worker (and crush), Audrey, brings Seymour fame, fortune, and affection. On the flip side, in order to keep up this trend, Seymour is forced to engage in terrible acts involving the loss of people’s lives. The dichotomy of the good and bad of the situation eventually catches up to Seymour causing him immense distress and forces him to make a decision regarding the fate of Audrey II.

Tenaj Williams in Little Shop of Horrors, 2023: set design by Beyata Hackborn; costume design by Carmen Alatorre; lighting design by Rebecca Picherack; photo by Moonrider Productions for the Arts Club Theatre Company

Layered within the darkness and humor of the musical lies several themes that are still prominent and relevant in today’s society. One of the most prominent seen in the show is domestic violence. Portrayed in very short, yet powerful occurrences, the musical represents this issue in a way that makes you take a step back from everything to think about those who experience and are greatly affected by situations like that today.

Stripped down, apart from the flashy sets and props was a genuinely feel-good musical. Despite having spurts of cheesiness and cringe worthy moments here and there, the show held it’s pizzaz and character from start to finish. Directed by the Arts Club Artistic Director, Ashlie Corcoran, the show was cleverly put together in a way that kept you wanting more and had you constantly debating what was going to happen next.

Tenaj Williams, Ali Watson, Rochelle Laplante, and Ivy Charles in Little Shop of Horrors, 2023: set design by Beyata Hackborn; costume design by Carmen Alatorre; lighting design by Rebecca Picherack; photo by Moonrider Productions for the Arts Club Theatre Company

Perhaps the best part of the musical was the music by Alan Menken with lyrics by Howard Ashman. Mixing rock and roll with doo-wop and a bit of early Motown, Menken’s music effectively tied every component of the show together with a very retro, nostalgic ribbon. Featuring songs such as “Skid Row (Downtown),” “Da-Doo,” “Somewhere That’s Green,” “Feed Me (Git it!),” and the fan favourite song, “Suddenly Seymour,” the music of LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS was memorable, catchy, and fun.

Set Designer, Beyata Hackborn, was the mastermind behind the creation of the show’s main star (and most memorable puppet of the Arts Club Theatre Company), Audrey II. As described in the program, the designs for the puppets started back in April 2023 with extensive research on what worked and what didn’t in past productions. Once Madeleine Suddaby was casted as the voice of the plant, Hackborn went with a more feminized version of the beloved character to match and amplify Suddaby's take on Audrey II. The large-scale Audrey II was controlled by Braydon Dowler-Coltman who did an impressive job matching the puppet’s personality to Suddaby’s bone-chilling voice. Watching each iteration of Audrey II come to life as the show progressed was magical. The most grim yet captivating parts of the entire show were watching the puppet devour its victims one by one. As gruesome and twisted as that sounds, most people would agree that this darkened aspect of the show gave it the personality and spark that set it apart from others.

Synthia Yusuf in Little Shop of Horrors, 2023: set design by Beyata Hackborn; costume design by Carmen Alatorre; lighting design by Rebecca Picherack; photo by Moonrider Productions for the Arts Club Theatre Company

Being a co-production with the Citadel Theatre, the show featured a diverse Western Canadian cast comprised of actors from Calgary, Edmonton, and Vancouver. The musical was led by Tenaj Williams as Seymour Krelborn and Synthia Yusuf as Audrey. Both were no strangers to the Arts Club stage as Williams was previously seen in this summer’s Beautiful: A Carole King Musical and Yusuf has been a part of several Arts Club productions including Beauty and the Beast, Dolly Parton’s Smoky Mountain Christmas Carol, and The Sound of Music (2019) in the leading role of Maria. LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS also included Ashley Wright as Mr. Mushnik, John Ullyatt as Orin Scrivello D.D.S., Braydon Dowler-Coltman as the Audrey II Puppeteer, Madeleine Suddaby as the voice of Audrey II and Mrs. Luce, Ali Watson as Crystal, Ivy Charles as Ronette, and Rochelle Laplante as Chiffon.

Synthia Yusuf, John Ullyatt, and Tenaj Williams in Little Shop of Horrors, 2023: set design by Beyata Hackborn; costume design by Carmen Alatorre; lighting design by Rebecca Picherack; photo by Moonrider Productions for the Arts Club Theatre Company

The women of LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS were the standouts of the production. Their talent, charisma, and vocal strength carried the show from beginning to end. Synthia Yusuf took on the leading role as Audrey. At surface level, Audrey may have seemed a bit ditzy with no backbone or ability to stand her ground. As the show progressed, we learned a bit more about her character as her layers were peeled back one by one. Yusuf’s approach to the character was strong and complex; not giving into any simplifications and really digging deep to feel who Audrey was from the inside. Yusuf’s chemistry with Tenaj Williams (who played Seymour) was very genuine and well received. Williams’ charisma and warming stage presence complimented Yusuf’s caring aura. Together they depicted a relationship that felt safe, reliable, and compassionate. I had the pleasure of seeing Yusuf act in many shows before this one. Seeing her as Audrey, made me appreciate her ability to step into each character she played. Throughout the show, it was impossible not to take your eyes off of her as she always delivered everything she could to her part. Yusuf is a true treasure in this role and as an actor, you can’t help but root for her to do well.

Rochelle Laplante, Ivy Charles, Ali Watson, Tenaj Williams, and Synthia Yusuf in Little Shop of Horrors, 2023: set design by Beyata Hackborn; costume design by Carmen Alatorre; lighting design by Rebecca Picherack; photo by Moonrider Productions for the Arts Club Theatre Company

Furthermore, other performances worthy of a special mention include that of Madeleine Suddaby as the voice of Audrey II and Ali Watson as Crystal. Suddaby’s voice was menacing and wicked all while giving Audrey II some of the best vocal chops the Stanley Industrial Alliance Stage has heard in a long time. There was no one who could have delivered a better vocal performance than her. Watson’s role as Crystal (one of the 3 street urchins) allowed her to shine vocally and comedically. Being a part of several past Arts Clubs productions, it was a treat to see her come into this role that gave her time in the spotlight. Along with her counterparts Ivy Charles as Ronette and Rochelle Laplante as Chiffon, the trio were the glue that tied the show together.

Rochelle Laplante, Ali Watson, and Ivy Charles in Little Shop of Horrors, 2023: set design by Beyata Hackborn; costume design by Carmen Alatorre; lighting design by Rebecca Picherack; photo by Moonrider Productions for the Arts Club Theatre Company

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS started off Arts Club’s 60th anniversary season on a good note. Looking back on the last 5 years of musicals that have played in Vancouver, none have made me think and feel the way this show has. Despite how good a musical has been, I’ve never returned to see any of them again for a second time. LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS broke that streak for me as I saw the show again a week after seeing it for the first time on opening night. If you have the chance, buying a ticket to see the show would be definitely worth your while. This is an Arts Club production that you definitely do not want to miss.

Rochelle Laplante, Ali Watson, Synthia Yusuf, and Ivy Charles in Little Shop of Horrors, 2023: set design by Beyata Hackborn; costume design by Carmen Alatorre; lighting design by Rebecca Picherack; photo by Moonrider Productions for the Arts Club Theatre Company

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS presented by the Arts Club will play at the Stanley Industrial Alliance Stage in Vancouver, BC from September 7th to October 8th, 2023. Tickets start at $39 plus fees and GST. For more information about the show and to purchase tickets, click the link below!

Top Photo: Ashley Wright, Tenaj Williams, and Synthia Yusuf in Little Shop of Horrors, 2023: set design by Beyata Hackborn; costume design by Carmen Alatorre; lighting design by Rebecca Picherack; photo by Moonrider Productions for the Arts Club Theatre Company