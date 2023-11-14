Review: ELF: THE MUSICAL is a Heartwarming and Spirited Spectacle Based on The Well-Loved Holiday Movie

This holiday season, ELF: THE MUSICAL has taken centre stage. Presented by the Arts Club from November 2nd to December 31st, the quirky and energetic musical based on the hit 2003 American Christmas comedy movie, Elf, starring Will Ferrell, is guaranteed to amp up the holiday spirit in audiences night after night. Featuring an incredible cast of local actors including Andrew McNee in the leading role as Buddy, ELF: THE MUSICAL is Arts Club’s best holiday production to date.

With roughly the same plot as the movie, the musical follows Buddy the Elf as he travels to New York City in search of his birth father after learning that he is actually human. After meeting his father and discovering his new family, Buddy is determined to win them over. With his father on the naughty list and his half-brother in denial about the existence of Santa Claus, Buddy is determined to instill the Christmas spirit in them once again.

Andrew Wheeler and Andrew McNee in Elf: The Musical, 2023: set design by Brian Ball; costume design by Christine Reimer; lighting design by Itai Erdal. Photo by Moonrider Productions for the Arts Club Theatre Company

The few differences between the movie and the musical made each version of the story special. Without spoiling the differences, the aspects that were changed for the musical added to the natural flow of the entire show. The changes moved the musical along well and enhanced the dialogue to musical number interface. It was exciting to see something different come into play with such a well known story. As this was an aspect I really enjoyed about the show, this reason should be why you should check the show out for yourself.

The cast in Elf: The Musical, 2023: set design by Brian Ball; costume design by Christine Reimer; lighting design by Itai Erdal. Photo by Moonrider Productions for the Arts Club Theatre Company

Before seeing the show for the first time, it’s hard not to have the expectation that the musical would be very cheesy. Despite being one of the most well loved Christmas stories of all time, the cringeworthy moments can be slightly overpowering at times. ELF: THE MUSICAL started off on that foot, featuring a musical number with the ensemble dressed as elves singing a song in the North Pole. As the show progressed, the musical numbers started to evolve and feature songs with depth, emotion, and grace, all while keeping the quirky Christmas persona afloat. At first glance, ELF THE MUSICAL is just another mainstream Christmas show aimed to attract fans of the movie, while deep down, it is a show that is so much more. The musical is about embracing individuality, living life to the fullest, and the importance of keeping the ones you love close to your heart.

The music by Matthew Sklar and lyrics by Chad Beguelin were stellar. The twinkle and charm each song possessed made the show very heartwarming and gave the show a very classic Broadway musical feel. Some crowd favourite songs included, “Sparklejollytwinklejingley,” “Just Like Him,” and “The Story of Buddy the Elf.” From start to finish, the songs created a musical journey that told Buddy’s story in a way that reflected who he was at his core: a person with a whimsical spirit who always looked for the good in things.

Andrew McNee and Eva Tavares in Elf: The Musical, 2023: set design by Brian Ball; costume design by Christine Reimer; lighting design by Itai Erdal. Photo by Moonrider Productions for the Arts Club Theatre Company

The show would not have been what it was without Andrew McNee as Buddy. His energy did not dissipate at any moment. His spirit was strong and his dedication to his character was unmatched. What was most admirable about McNee was that he didn’t try to mimic or recreate every aspect of Will Ferrell’s version of the character. McNee put his own spin on the role, which made his acting feel very natural and genuine.

Another notable performance was that of Andrew Wheeler as Buddy’s father, Walter Hobbs. Wheeler was stern, authoritative, and embraced every component of Walter Hobbs that you could imagine. The way he interacted with his wife (played by Sharon Crandall), son (played by Rickie Wang), and Buddy, felt confident yet conflicted. It was evident that underneath his hard persona, there was someone in there deep down that had the ability to change.

Meghan Anderssen who played Walter Hobbs’ secretary, was another actor that really stood out. Although she was a secondary character, Anderssen made big waves with every moment she took centre stage. Her infectious laugh and amazing chemistry with the other actors was very charming and noticeable. Anderssen was a safe place in times of tension and supportive in more lighthearted moments.

The cast in Elf: The Musical, 2023: set design by Brian Ball; costume design by Christine Reimer; lighting design by Itai Erdal. Photo by Moonrider Productions for the Arts Club Theatre Company

Finally, the incredible ensemble members and children’s chorus gave the show a real infectious energy. Whether they were elves, people of New York City, or people waiting in line at Macy’s to meet Santa, each and every person of the ensemble and children’s chorus played their parts well. With some familiar faces from this summer’s production of Matilda from Theatre Under the Stars, it’s not a surprise that that talent from this group of actors was top notch.

ELF: THE MUSICAL was a very heartwarming musical theatre experience. Filled to the brim with upbeat songs, humor, and (most importantly) Christmas spirit, it is one of the best holiday themed shows that the Arts Club has put on in a long time.

ELF: THE MUSICAL plays at the Stanley Industrial Alliance Stage in Vancouver, BC from November 2nd to December 31st. Tickets start at $39 and are available for purchase at the link below!

Top Photo: The cast in Elf: The Musical, 2023: set design by Brian Ball; costume design by Christine Reimer; lighting design by Itai Erdal. Photo by Moonrider Productions for the Arts Club Theatre Company