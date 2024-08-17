Review: Class is in Session with Theatre Under the Stars' SCHOOL OF ROCK

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Every summer, it is truly a treat to see a show by Theatre Under the Stars. For more than 80 years, Theatre Under the Stars (also known as TUTS) has brought joy to theatre lovers in the Vancouver community with elaborate productions that give local, upcoming actors the chance to shine on a big stage. This year, TUTS presented two fantastic shows from the brilliant Andrew Lloyd Webber: CATS and SCHOOL OF ROCK. Alternating performance days throughout the summer from July 5th to August 24th, TUTS has brought a summer of energy and exciting entertainment to the Malkin Bowl stage. On behalf of BroadwayWorld, I had the pleasure of attending the TUTS production of SCHOOL OF ROCK. From the electric energy of the dance numbers to the chemistry among the cast members, the show lifted audience spirits high during this summer season.

Following the same premise and plot as the hit 2003 film, SCHOOL OF ROCK, embraces differences and highlights the importance of togetherness. Featuring a catchy rock score and a rambunctious male lead, the show brings out the rock star in all of us, allowing our inner wild-child to be set free. SCHOOL OF ROCK follows struggling musician, Dewey Finn, who poses as his friend and substitute teacher (Ned Schneebly) at Horace Green Preparatory School. Rather than teaching his class the normal curriculum Dewey turns the class (including himself) into a rock band. As they study the legends of rock and practice their group music numbers the students learn to develop a greater appreciation for music and themselves.

TUTS 2024. Colin Sheen, with members of the youth cast in School of Rock. Photo by Emily Cooper.

Directed by Tracey Power returning for her second year with TUTS, the show overall was put together well. With a cast of mostly young teenage actors, the energy of the entire production was very high. SCHOOL OF ROCK followed the movie plot fairly closely using songs such as “Stick It to the Man,” “You’re in the Band,” and “If Only You Would Listen,” to advance the plot. While the entire musical production felt less raw and unfiltered as the movie, the musical was entertaining and an interesting watch. The show definitely gave less of a “classic Broadway musical” style and embodied more of a new style of theatre derived from film. With many similar recent musicals following suit including, “Pretty Woman,” “Beetlejuice,” and “Back To The Future,” the new musical-from-movie trend is definitely on the rise.

The leading actor at the front of the production holding everything in place was Colin Sheen as Dewey Finn. Right from the start, you could feel his passion and dedication to his role. What was the most appealing about his role was that he didn’t try to exactly mimic the way Jack Black played the character in the movie. Sheen approached the character in his own way embracing Finn’s wild nature while creating a caring and safe place for his students to rely on him.

TUTS 2024. Colin Sheen, with members of the youth cast in School of Rock. Photo by Emily Cooper.

Supporting Sheen as the lead were Emma Love as Rosalie Mullins, Matthew Valinho as Ned Schneebly and Marija Danyluk as Patty Di Marco. Some highlighted members of the youth cast included Thailey Roberge as Summer Hathaway and Azaleah Korn as Tomika. Both made their TUTS debuts and gave memorable performances in their respective roles. Roberge (previously seen in a few Arts Club productions) played her passionate and confident character perfectly with excellent delivery of her lines and ability to lead on stage. Korn’s voice was a memorable moment on stage in both the final group number and her solo of “Amazing Grace” during her high-point character moment as Tomika.

Other members of the youth cast included: Crosby Mark (Zack Mooneyham), Fumi Okochi (Lawrence), Mya Forrest (Katie), Casey Trotter (Freddie Hamilton), Ema Lake (Shonelle), Jaeger Yee (James), Sebastian Morris (Mason), Lucy Eves (Sophie), Madison Tchir (Madison), Grayson Besworth (Billy), and Alex MacIsaac (Marcy). Ensemble members included Rachel Scheibel, Eric Timuss, Maria Marshall, Angella Cody, Jessica Kelley, David Grof, Tamara Paolatto, Liam Nimmo, and Tony Dizon.

Overall, SCHOOL OF ROCK was a fun musical to watch, perfect for a family night out to enjoy theatre. The show’s entertainment value was high leaving a lasting impression on the audience members in attendance. Appealing to both adults and children, SCHOOL OF ROCK will draw you in with its moments of humor and meaningful impact of its story. SCHOOL OF ROCK will play at the Malkin Bowl in Vancouver, BC until August 22nd!

SCHOOL OF ROCK presented by Theatre Under the Stars will play four more shows with the last show being on Thursday August 22nd at the Malkin Bowl in Stanley Park in Vancouver, BC. For more information about the show and to buy tickets visit the link below!

Top Photo: TUTS 2024. Colin Sheen, with members of the youth cast in School of Rock. Photo by Emily Cooper.

