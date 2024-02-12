Review: CHOIR BOY Emerges With Soulful Acapella Music And A Poignant Coming-Of-Age Story

CHOIR BOY is the latest musical to grace the Stanley Industrial Alliance Stage in Vancouver, BC. Presented as a co-production between the Arts Club and the Canadian Stage, this drama/musical will play from January 25th to February 25th. Featuring incredible music sung entirely in acapella style complimented by a story deeply rooted in the exploration of the human spirit, CHOIR BOY is a show that transcends beyond the stage and leaves an indelible mark in our thoughts.

The story of CHOIR BOY follows student Pharus Young, and his life at the Charles R. Drew Prep School for Boys. At this all-boys boarding school, Pharus is the leader of the gospel choir with many hopes and dreams for his future. Being an openly gay student, it is hard for Pharus to navigate through the societal expectations and traditions the school is committed to. Within Pharus’ gospel choir at school, we dive into the complexities of friendships, the true concept of loyalty, and the challenges that the boys face as a group and individually. CHOIR BOY emphasizes the power of self-expression through music and the importance of finding your true voice.

Top Photo: Clarence "CJ" Aura, Stewart Adam McKensy, and Kwaku Okyere in CHOIR BOY, 2024. Photo by Moonrider Productions for the Arts Club Theatre Company.

The show was incredibly powerful, touching the audience’s minds and hearts. It accurately and effectively depicted very real struggles and gave a voice to those of the Black community who have experienced/ lived through similar situations. CHOIR BOY strives to bring light to the harsh realities that people of the LGBTQ+ community face. Offering a less than optimistic closing scene, the show inherently speaks to those of that community who have suffered or are currently going through tough times. The road to finding true happiness is not always a smooth one.

The beauty of the show was in the music that was composed, arranged, and directed by Floydd Ricketts. From start to finish, the show featured acapella songs with unique rhythms and passionate lyrics. What made the music unique was the fact that there was no official score for the show, only lyrics. It was up to the music director to build their own arrangements and compositions for their version of the show, making each production special in its own way. Ricketts transformed each song into something that captured the attention of the audience the minute it reached their ears. The goal was to create something that suited the actors well and moved the plot along in a way that captured the high and low points of the show effectively. Ricketts stated that, “some of the songs took a long time to build.” For example, he stated that the song, “Sometimes I Feel Like a Motherless Child” was one that, “took the most time because [he] didn’t want it to feel like a dirge, but rather a piece filled with hope, momentum, and fire.” The true power of the production was in the music and should be the main reason for audiences to come see the show.

Photo: Andrew Broderick and Savion Ranch, and Anton May in CHOIR BOY, 2024. Photo by Moonrider Productions for the Arts Club Theatre Company.

The main cast consisted of Andrew Broderick as Pharus, Savion Roach as Anthony (or “AJ”), Clarence “CJ” Aura as Junior, Anton May as David, and Kwaku Okyere as Bobby. All had great chemistry with one another, encapsulating the true essence of their characters from beginning to end. The conflict between Broderick and Okyere was very intense. Broderick was poised yet firm, while Okyere was aggressive and reactive. They captured a very realistic vengeful relationship well. Aura was a standout for his incredible voice. His solo singing moments were impactful as he approached those moments with precision and emotion. Ranch’s stage presence was the best amongst the cast. His confidence in not only himself, but also towards the other characters was immaculate. It was not just because he played a very likable character, Roach’s ability to light up the stage made a big impact on the audience. Lastly, May’s depiction of internal conflict was very realistic. His ability to step into his character to play such a conflicted character was admirable.

CHOIR BOY was a musical with a darker tone compared to the others that Arts Club has recently put on. Its message and conflicts lie beyond the stage, making it one of the theatre company’s more impactful productions. The show is unapologetically real and is transcendent in what it has to offer. CHOIR BOY is a testament to how transformative performance art can be to represent the struggles of the human experience.

Arts Club’s CHOIR BOY will play at the Stanley Industrial Alliance Stage in Vancouver, BC from January 25th to February 25th, 2024. The show is approximately 1 hour and 45 minutes with no intermission. For more information about the show and to buy tickets, visit the link below.

Content Advisory: This production contains mature content such as coarse language, homophobic slurs, racial slurs, depictions of identity-based violence, graphic descriptions of sexuality, and partial nudity. This production also includes water-based fog and haze. Please contact our box office for more information.

Top Photo: Kwaku Okyere, Clarence "CJ" Aura, Andrew Broderick, Savion Ranch, and Anton May in CHOIR BOY, 2024. Photo by Moonrider Productions for the Arts Club Theatre Company.