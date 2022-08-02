Preview: Junny Brings the “Blanc” Tour to Vancouver!

Next month, Korean-Canadian singer-songwriter, JUNNY, will embark on his first North American tour. The "blanc" tour will make 11 stops throughout North America and will be in Vancouver on September 8th. As a rising star within the Korean music scene, JUNNY has made quite a name for himself. He debuted in 2017 with his first single, "Thank You," and has grown ever since then with both his music and composing. Catching the eye of many big stars such as BTS' Jungkook and collaborating with many big names such as JAYB and CHUNG HA, JUNNY's career and fanbase has expanded immensely.

For this tour, JUNNY will show his growth as a person with songs reflecting on his life. Fans throughout the US and Canada will be able to indulge into his music while connecting with him in person. As a Vancouver native, JUNNY's first hometown show will be definitely one you do not want to miss! JUNNY's tour schedule includes:

September 4th in Los Angeles at 1720

September 5th in San Francisco at The Midway

September 7th in Seattle at The Crocodile

September 8th in Vancouver at the Harbour Event & Convention Centre

September 9th in Calgary at the MacEwan Ballroom

September 11th in Dallas at Trees Dallas

September 12th in Houston at the Last Concert Café

September 13th in Atlanta at Center Stage

September 14th in Toronto at The Opera House

September 15th in Brooklyn at The Monarch Brooklyn

September 16th in Montreal at Le National

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at the link below!

Photo Credit: Unbound Entertainment Group and MAUVE Company