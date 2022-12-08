Preview: Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience will come to Surrey, BC in 2023!

To experience art in this way is an experience like no other! BEYOND VAN GOGH: THE IMMERSIVE EXPERIENCE will premiere in Surrey, BC in February 2023 at the Agriplex at the Cloverdale Fairgrounds. Selling over 4 million tickets so far, this exhibition has touched people all around the world!

The exhibition will showcase the art of Post-Impressionist artist Vincent Van Gogh. Over 300 of Van Gogh's greatest works will be highlighted including, "The Starry Night," "Sunflowers," and "Café Terrace at Night." By turning his paintings from 2D to a 3D experience, BEYOND VAN GOGH is guaranteed to give you a new appreciation for art.

BEYOND VAN GOGH is the perfect outing for the entire family. While the experience is educational, it is also a lot of fun. As you move from room to room, you will embark on what is described by the exhibition as a "multimedia artistic adventure" that you likely will never forget!

BEYOND VAN GOGH: THE IMMERSIVE EXPERIENCE will run at the Agriplex at the Cloverdale Fairgrounds in Surrey, BC from February 1st to March 5th, 2023. Prices start at $31.99 for adults and $23.99 for children (ages 5-15) plus ticketing fees. For more information on the exhibition visit: www.vangoghsurrey.com. Tickets are on sale now at the link below!

Photo Credit: Timothy Norris