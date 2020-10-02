Pacific Theatre Presents SUITCASE STORIES By Maki Yi

Placement. Replacement. Displacement. Maki Yi left South Korea for Canada armed with a suitcase, her brother's map of Toronto, and hope for the future.

Placement. Replacement. Displacement. Maki Yi left South Korea for Canada armed with a suitcase, her brother's map of Toronto, and hope for the future. Suitcase Stories, remounted at Pacific Theatre this October, is a powerful and personal look at risk, failure, and the joy of finding yourself in a strange land. "I made the decision to leave South Korea in my mid-late 20s," says Yi. "I longed for a place where I can be myself and find what I love to do, but the social expectation was to find a good husband and to serve at home."

While Maki joyfully embraces the opportunity to explore her identity as a performer and a person, the realities of Canada's institutional racism, poverty, and homesickness dog her steps. Of theatre, and writing her story for the stage, she said: "It meant survival for me. When I faced the wall of the visible/audible minority issue, creating my own work opened up another way to continue what I love to do. I hope my story could encourage someone who faces rejection."

Since conceiving Suitcase Stories in 2013 - the play originated as a series of ten-minute monologues performed in Pacific Theatre's lobby prior to each of the season's shows - and debuting it on the main stage in 2016, Yi has become a welcome and familiar face for Pacific Theatre viewers. She played Umma in 2018's sold out run of Kim's Convenience, which was part way through an Arts Club touring production when the coronavirus closed theatres in March. And Gramma, a companion piece to Suitcase Stories detailing Maki's time in Regina with her cold and challenging landlady, played at Pacific in January 2020.

Kaitlin Williams, Pacific Theatre's new Artistic Director, knew immediately that bringing Yi back to the alley stage was a priority. "Maki Yi is one of my favourite theatre artists," she said, "and I'm ecstatic that she is going to be the one reopening Pacific Theatre. When Maki takes the stage, audiences lean in and fall in love with her. Her story and her unstoppable spirit will encourage and inspire anyone who witnesses it. We can't wait to welcome you back, safely, this October."

Pacific Theatre's staff have spent September preparing to re-open their house in a COVID-safe model. Houses will be limited to thirty-five patrons a night, and the company is taking this opportunity to implement a new accessible ticket pricing model. For those not yet ready to return to the theatre in person, Yi will be recording an audio-play version of the show to be made available after the live run.

"Suitcase Stories is about making art - and finding joy in it - in strange, unfamiliar circumstances," said Pacific's Executive Director Jennifer Milley, "I can't think of a better piece to return with."

