O CHRISTMAS TEA Will Tour in Canada This Holiday Season

Fans of Monty Python, Mr. Bean, and Dr. Seuss… Grab your teacups! Reminiscent of classic British pantos, and blending physical comedy, quick-witted wordplay, and cleverly crafted interactive elements, O Christmas Tea: A British Comedy brings to life a holiday production that ignites the imagination and uplifts audiences.

For over a decade British Comedy legends James & Jamesy (aka Aaron Malkin and Alastair Knowles) have been flooding auditoriums with joy and laughter in their multi-award winning tea-themed comedies. Renowned for their impeccable timing, flawless physical comedy and movement skills, and endearing chemistry, the duo deliver a night of unbridled hilarity that will leave your cheeks rosy from laughter and your spirits soaring with festive cheer.

As the holiday season approaches, James and Jamesy are set to tour their flagship production O Christmas Tea: A British Comedy, which has worked its way into the hearts and annual traditions of thousands of theatre-goers across North America.

Having last toured the Pacific North-West in 2021, the duo make their triumphant return to many theatres in the Vancouver area, including New Westminster (Massey Theatre, November 28/29), Burnaby (Michael J Fox Theatre, Dec 28), Surrey (Bell Performing Arts Centre, December 29) and North Vancouver (Centennial Theatre, December 30).

“Theatre is in its essence an exercise in imagination, a suspension of disbelief,” says Alastair Knowles, who plays the eccentric Jamesy character. “O Christmas Tea focuses on, and plays with, this distinction.”

To James, on-stage events are make-believe and the audience is of the real world. To Jamesy, on-stage events are real and the audience doesn’t exist. This vast difference in perspectives dissolves as the play progresses, and audiences find themselves compelled to join the performers in the world of imagination and in the delight of ‘play’.

Knowles adds, “We want adults to leave feeling lighter, more playful, and a deeper connection not only with their companions, but also with the entire community that shared the mesmerizing moments in the audience.”

“We are thrilled to bring friends and family together. Particularly at this time of year, we are reminded to dream big, embrace imagination, and celebrate a childlike excitement for merriment,” says Aaron Malkin. “And for audiences that have already made O Christmas Tea part of their traditions, there will be some surprises we look forward to sharing!”

“Each year the tours expand and the show develops, which keeps the whole experience fresh and thrilling for audiences and ourselves,” says Malkin. “This year we are happily returning to many venues in the Vancouver area as part of our thirty-three city West Coast tour. We can’t wait.”

Performance Dates

November 28th and 29th: New Westminster, Massey Theatre

December 27th: Chilliwack, Chilliwack Cultural Centre

December 28th: Burnaby, Michael J Fox Theatre

December 29th: Surrey, Bell Performing Arts Centre

December 30th, North Vancouver, Centennial Theatre

December 31st: Mission, Clarke Theatre