Music On Main Presents New Music Superstar in VICKY CHOW PLAYS PHILIP GLASS

The performance is on stage March 28, 2023, at 7:30pm.

Feb. 22, 2023  
Music on Main presents Vicky Chow Plays Philip Glass on stage March 28, 2023, at 7:30pm at Christ Church Cathedral (690 Burrard Street). In this highly anticipated homecoming, Vancouver-raised new music superstar Vicky Chow returns from New York to perform legendary composer Philip Glass' Piano Etudes, Book 1 in an otherworldly, powerful joining of two immense musical talents.

"Both Vicky Chow and Philip Glass exude an effortless brilliance in their music, and are beautifully paired as performer and composer," says David Pay, Artistic Director of Music on Main.

Described as "brilliant" (New York Times), "a monster pianist" (Time Out New York) and "one of the new stars of new music" (Los Angeles Times), Chow has scaled the highest levels of musicality and performance since making her orchestral debut at the age of 10 with the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra.

Adds Pay: "We're very excited to welcome Vicky home to Vancouver, and especially to Music on Main where she was our first Artist in Residence in 2018."

Chow embraces her acoustic piano roots in this singular solo performance of Nos 1 - 10, the first studies Glass wrote to explore and refine his own piano technique. Glass describes Chow's renditions of these works as "a highly dynamic and expressive performance. There's a certain energy that is uniquely hers" in her recently released recording of Etudes, Book 1. The album launched in September 2022 to coincide with Philip Glass' 85th birthday.

Chow's deep understanding of Philip Glass' Piano Etudes is informed in part by her own connections with the composer, and their shared presence in New York City's new music community. Chow is a long-time member of the famed Bang on a Can All-Stars, a six-member amplified ensemble recognized worldwide for their ultra-dynamic live performances and recordings of today's most innovative music. She first met Glass while performing with him on stage, at the same piano, during one of the legendary Bang on a Can Marathons staged annually in the city.

Since joining the Bang on a Can All-Stars in 2009, Chow has collaborated and worked with leading composers and musicians such as John Adams, Louis Andriessen, Bryce Dessner (The National) Philip Glass, Glenn Kotche (Wilco), David Longstreth (Dirty Projectors), Steve Reich, Terry Riley, and Lee Ranaldo (Sonic Youth), and has performed extensively around the world as a classical and contemporary soloist, chamber musician, and ensemble member.

Now centered in New York, Chow serves as faculty at the Bang on a Can Summer Institute and has been on faculty at the Banff Centre for Arts and Creativity. She is on the Board of Advisors for Composers Now and is also a mentor at The Juilliard School. Chow is a graduate of The Juilliard School (B.M. '05, M.M. '07 Piano Performance) and The Manhattan School of Music (M.M. Contemporary Performance '09), and is a Yamaha Artist.

For tickets and further information, visit: musiconmain.ca

Pi Theatres BLACK AND RURAL Digs Deep Into The Lives Of Black Canadians Photo
Pi Theatre's BLACK AND RURAL Digs Deep Into The Lives Of Black Canadians
The culmination of Shayna Jones's multi-year theatrical and journalistic investigation, Black & Rural digs deep into the lives and hearts of Black Canadians living in the countryside. Led by playwright and performer Shayna's own experiences of small-town and remote living, Black & Rural intersperses the voices of real interviewees with music and generative mythology about Black life in agrarian communities.
DanceHouse Presents Bboyizms Celebratory IN MY BODY Photo
DanceHouse Presents Bboyizm's Celebratory IN MY BODY
DanceHouse presents the BC premiere of Bboyizm's celebrated work In My Body, on stage March 17 and 18, 2023 at 8pm at the Vancouver Playhouse. Conceived and created by renowned street dancer and choreographer Yvon “Crazy Smooth” Soglo, In My Body is a profound examination of the effects of aging in a dance genre known for intense athleticism, bravado and the show of invincibility.
Gateway Theatre Presents The B.C. Premiere Of PROPHECY FOG Photo
Gateway Theatre Presents The B.C. Premiere Of PROPHECY FOG
Gateway Theatre is honoured to present the B.C. premiere of Prophecy Fog by award-winning Indigenous artist Jani Lauzon. Prophecy Fog is based on her voyage to the sacred site of Giant Rock in California's Mojave Desert.
Walter Trout Makes Anticipated Return To Vancouver in March Photo
Walter Trout Makes Anticipated Return To Vancouver in March
Walter Trout returns to Vancouver with an evening of blues-rock at the York Theatre on March 10, 2023 at 8pm. The concert marks the artist's first visit to the city since his sold-out, pre-pandemic performance at the Rio Theatre in 2019.

