Morna Edmundson Receives Order Of Canada

Elektra has shared that Artistic Director Dr Morna Edmundson has been appointed to the Order of Canada. The citation from the Advisory Council for the Order recognizes Morna as “an inspiring mentor whose innovative programming, commissioning, and community engagement have contributed a lasting legacy for the choral community,” that has “helped establish Vancouver's national and worldwide reputation as a choral mecca.”

“What an honour to have my work in Canada's choral community recognized with this award, says Morna. “I'm so grateful to everyone who has brought their creative energy and voices to the four decades of musical projects that have been my pride and joy.”

Edmundson receives the Order of Canada during her illustrious final year as Elektra's Artistic Director. The choir's season-opening production sold out weeks in advance and, with the heightened interest surrounding her farewell season, it is anticipated that tickets for the remaining productions will be highly sought after, as local audiences flock to celebrate the choir's artistic excellence and pay tribute to its esteemed founder.

“Elektra is thrilled to celebrate Morna's appointment to the Order of Canada, especially now,” adds choir President Stephanie Stephenson. “Morna's contributions to the choral community are unparallelled, and as any of our singers, staff, and community members will tell you, her love of choral music and the passion she puts into her craft are deeply inspiring to us all. On behalf of Elektra, I'd like to extend our most heartfelt congratulations to Morna on this phenomenal recognition of her work.”

In addition to her passion for musical excellence, Morna is a consummate organizer with highly-prized administrative skills. She currently serves as President of Choral Canada—the National Arts Service Organisation for the choral and group singing arts sector and community in Canada—and has served on the boards of Chorus America and the International Federation for Choral Music. Her past administrative highlights include being the Administrative Director for World New Music Days (an annual programme of the International Society for Contemporary Music, co-hosted in 2017 by the Canadian League of Composers and Music on Main) and serving as Administrative Director for MusicFest Vancouver.

ABOUT MORNA EDMUNDSON

Morna Edmundson is one of Canada's best-known choral conductors with a strong reputation for excellence. Based in Vancouver, she is Artistic Director of the adult treble voice choir Elektra and EnChor Choir, an auditioned SATB ensemble for mature voices. Morna is known around the world as a pioneer, advocate, and resource for women's choral singing. In a 38-year career, she has promoted challenging, exciting, and meaningful repertoire through tireless years of advocating for Canadian choral composers and choirs. With Elektra, she has commissioned over 100 original compositions and arrangements, greatly expanding the repertoire available. Her strong network of composers and conductors helps the industry to thrive. Parallel activity in recording this new music has generated a collection of 17 CDs, many of which contain first recordings of commissioned Canadian works.

Morna is known as a strong advocate for the Canadian choral music scene, taking a keen interest in the development of other choirs of all voicings, presenting at conferences, and mentoring the next generation. The Repertoire section of elektra.ca is a living online resource for other conductors, featuring all music Elektra has sung since 1987, constantly updated and enriched.

Passionate since childhood about choral singing, Morna obtained degrees and diplomas in vocal music in Vancouver, Bellingham, and Stockholm, Sweden where her teachers included Eric Ericson. Under her leadership, Elektra is a proud leader in the women's choir community, programming a season of concerts, commissioning, recording, and engaging with women of all ages and their conductors through a suite of community engagement programs.

For fourteen years Morna shared her love of quality repertoire with a new generation of singers in her role as Associate Artistic Director of Coastal Sound Music Academy. Morna has adjudicated in North America and Asia, conducted state honour choirs, co-directed the American Choral Directors Association National Women's Honour Choir, and gives frequent workshops with choirs of all ages. She curates a series of Canadian compositions and arrangements for accomplished treble choirs at Cypress Choral Music.

Morna's accomplishments have been recognized with the BC Choral Federation's Healey Willan Award (2000), a BC Community Achievement Award (2009), YWCA Woman of Distinction Award, Arts and Culture category (2011), UBC Alumni Builder Award (2017), and in 2020 she was inducted into CBC Radio's In Concert Classical Music Hall of Fame. In 2021 and 2024, Morna guest hosted an episode of CBC's This is My Music. In 2023 she was awarded a Doctor of Letters honoris causa from the University of British Columbia.

