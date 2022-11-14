Metropolitan Performing Arts' Presents A Queer Holiday Musical - HOLIDAY OUT!

When a Lifetime Movie Channel Christmas Special meets Holiday Inn - with a way Queerer story- Holiday Out is born! From the delectably sequined mind of the infamous Pip Kennedy comes a live Holiday Special like no other.

A little one wishes upon a star for a Christmas Miracle for their Two Dads; and gets way more help than they bargained for in the form of Mary Christmas: Entrepreneur, Proud Fairy, and B&B Owner.

Mary moves into town, employs both talented dads, and sets out to teach the town the true meaning of Christmas...But they'll all have to band together to save the Holiday from the evil lurking just around the corner.

Full of Singing, Dancing, Comedy, and Heart, this Christmas Story is inclusive, wholesome, and full of hi-jinx.

Holiday Out will be live at Metropolitan Performing Arts, 6403 E Mill Plain Blvd, Vancouver, WA 98661, from Friday, December 2nd - Saturday, December 17th, 2022.

Written by MPA instructor and performer Pip Kennedy, directed by Rusty Tennant, and choreographed by Kemba Shannon. Music Direction by Leona Skinner Kinderman.

With a visit from Dapper Santa in the Lobby before and after the show!

So, why tell this story now? Director Rusty Tennant (formerly of Bat Boy in Portland) responds, "Because it is time. 20-40% of queer youth are un-housed, and-during the holidays- these numbers spike. Also, frankly, because Christmas isn't Queer enough (there I said it), and our aim with this show is to make it a little Queerer."

Metropolitan Performing Arts is, and has always been, here to serve our community. We believe in the transformational power of theater and arts to inspire social change. We embrace equity, diversity, and inclusion in our organization and value everyone's life experiences. We celebrate unique perspectives and contributions in the hope that all people, regardless of race, ethnicity, sexual identity, culture, age, gender expression, background, ability, economic status, education, credentials, and experience, are engaged in our programming.