Metro Theatre Will Present SLEEPING BEAUTY WAKES UP
A cast of over 20 talented singers, dancers, and actors to bring the show to life with colourful scenery, sparkling costumes, toe-tapping tunes and more.
Metro Theatre presents Sleeping Beauty Wakes Up! by Catherine Morrison, directed by Claude A Giroux, with musical direction by Antony Knight, and choreography by Linzi Voth.
A wonderful rompish tale of a Princess on the prowl, a Nanny on the take, a Ninja Prince, and a King and Queen who haven't a clue: all of whom are manipulated, cajoled and coached by a rhyming good fairy, a hungry Dame and a relentless demon instigator. A cast of over 20 talented singers, dancers, and actors to bring the show to life with colourful scenery, sparkling costumes, toe-tapping tunes, dazzling dance routines, slapstick gags and oodles of audience participation.
Running December 8 2022 to January 02 2023. Tickets from $35.00 - Adult/Senior - Children $23.00 - Preview, Thursday, December 08- $25.00 plus GST.
Buy Tickets online at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2212473®id=186&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Ftickets.metrotheatre.com?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1 or by phone at 604-266-7191. Box Office located at 1370 SW Marine Drive, Vancouver, BC. Wednesday to Saturday from 2:00pm to 5:00pm and 90 minutes before curtain
Learn more and purchase tickets at http://www.metrotheatre.com.
