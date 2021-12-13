Massey Theatre Presents 22nd International Guitar Night

The Massey Theatre will welcome back the 22nd edition of the acclaimed International Guitar Night for one night only, Friday, January 28th at 7:30pm. The travelling show took a hiatus in 2021, like the rest of the world, and has returned with a new lineup of outstanding guitarists from around the world put together by IGN founder, Brian Gore.

International Guitar Night is an annual event that is always amazes its audience. Four guitar virtuosos take the stage displaying their individual eclectic styles and then perform together captivating the audience with an evening of guitar perfection. This year's guitarists encompass a range of styles featuring acoustic rock sensation Luca Stricagnoli (Italy), progressive classical guitarist Thu Le (Vietnam), Slack Key master Jim Kimo West (Hawaii) and Latin Swing pioneer Lulo Reinhardt (Germany).

With a huge online following (over 200 million views of his music videos), and with bookings in every corner of the globe, Luca Stricagnoli has been hailed as a phenomenon and a guitar prodigy. Luca has brought his unique style of re-arranging rock classics for acoustic guitar, played on self-invented instruments like the Reversed Triple Neck Guitar and the Reversed Slide Neck, to over 20 countries with crowds of up to 12, 000 people. Luca has even grabbed the attention of famous bands such as Red Hot Chili Peppers, Metallica and Walk Off The Earth. This will be Luca´s third time touring as a member of International Guitar Night. lucastricagnoli.com

Thu Le is an international, award-winning classical guitarist and certified guitar teacher. She began playing at the age of four under the guidance of her father. She had the honor of being the youngest-ever student admitted to the prestigious National Conservatory of Music in Hanoi. She has graced stages around the world, performing as a soloist and hosting a series of successful master classes throughout North America, UK, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia, as well as regular performances in her home country of Vietnam. In addition to her solo work, she collaborates and performs with orchestras, in string quartets, and in duets with violinists and flutists. This will be Thu Le's IGN debut.thuleguitarist.com

Inspired by the beautiful Hawaiian landscapes of Hana and Maui and the sounds of the islands, Jim "Kimo" West was drawn to Hawaii's iconic guitar style, "ki ho'alu" or "Slack Key guitar." He has gone on to become one of the world's foremost Slack Key players, garnering millions of streams on Spotify and Pandora. West is a 2021 Grammy winner for his CD "More Guitar Stories" and a 2019 Grammy nominee for his album "Moku Maluhia". He is also a three-time Na Hōkū Hanohano (Hawaiian Grammy) nominee and a winner of the LA Treasures Award for his efforts in keeping this important acoustic tradition alive. His work as long-time guitarist for internationally renowned funnyman, Weird Al Yankovic, garnered West four Grammys and a Billboard #1 CD debut for 2015's "Mandatory Fun". West's latest solo release is "Ka Honua Maluhia" (2021). This will be West's second time joining the International Guitar Night tour.

jimkimowest.com



Lulo Reinhardt, the grandnephew of the legendary guitarist Django Reinhardt, has carried on the family tradition while incorporating new Latin rhythms, a style he calls Latin Swing. Known for his strong percussive playing and lightning solos, Lulo is the most revered member of IGN, having appeared with four previous lineups in addition to hosting this year's edition. www.lulo-reinhardt-project.de

This popular show always sells out quickly, so don't hesitate. Get your tickets now! Celebrate the return of live music - in person - finally!