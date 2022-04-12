Massey Theatre Presents Shaun Majumder: The LOVE Tour in May

The Massey Theatre and Laughter Zone 101 will present Gemini award winning actor and comedian Shaun Majumder for his newest stand-up show, The LOVE Tour, for one night only, on Friday, May 13, 2022 @7:30pm.

In 2019, the beloved comedian and performer brought his complex tour de force HATE to Massey Theatre, much of it in response to living amid rampant Trumpism and the rise of hate he was witnessing in the US and Canada. Now, the new dad flips the narrative with his new show LOVE.

As a cast member of This Hour Has 22 Minutes for 14 years, Majumder has provided viewers with a volatile mix of parody, sketch comedy, and scathing editorial commentary. He is equally at home on stage as he is in front of the camera, his incessant wit never ceases to entertain.

Majumder was born and raised in Burlington, Newfoundland, a population of 350, by his mother, a European-Canadian woman from Newfoundland, and his father a Bengali Hindu originally from West Bengal. He has said that because he was raised by a white mother around white people, he had no idea he was anything but white. "I didn't know I was brown until my 18th birthday when my mom popped it to me: "Oh yeah you're brown."

In his stand-up acts he jokes that he joined classmates chanting racist slurs before realizing that he was the victim they were talking about. He started performing as a teenager and has been at it ever since. His work has taken him through the world of theatre, stand-up comedy, improv and film.

Shaun's television career has included starring in the Farrelly Brothers comedy Unhitched, as well as roles on 24, Cedric the Entertainer Presents on Fox, Robson Arms on CTV and Da Kink in My Hair on Global. His wit and humour were on full display in his documentary series called Majumder Manor about his dream to transform his rural hometown of Burlington into a high end, sustainable tourist destination. Shaun is also a favourite of Montreal's Just for Laughs Comedy Festival, hosting the TV series for three years. Currently, you can see Shaun as the host of CBC original series Race Against The Tide!

Here for one night only, come and enjoy the show live on the Massey stage, and have some laughs. Together!

Tickets are $56 and on sale now - masseytheatre.com

All safety protocols and vaccine card authorization will be in place