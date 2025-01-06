O.Dela Arts and The Dance Centre To Present MATRIARCHS UPRISING

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



O.Dela Arts , in partnership with The Dance Centre will present the seventh edition of Matriarchs Uprising, a celebration of contemporary dance by Indigenous women artists, offering 4 unique programs of live performance Feb. 19-22, along with artist-led conversations, masterclasses, community workshops and the Indigi-Dance on-demand film series all week-long.

Curated by Olivia C. Davies, the 2025 line-up features dance works by Vancouver’s own Raven Spirit Dance who will be premiering their newest creation, Tracing Bones . Lara Kramer returns to Vancouver with Gorgeous Tongue. Christine Friday brings the Western Canada premiere of Bawaajgun: Visions IN Dreams, created in collaboration with champion Hoop dancer, Beany John. O.Dela Arts artistic associates share a program of new works including naⱡa by Samantha Sutherland and all road lead home 3.0 by Sophie Dow. For the festival closing event, audiences will experience the world premiere of TOA III by Maöri choreographer, Bella Waru, followed by festival closing reception featuring live music by Tsimka Martin and Michael Red.

Curator’s Address:

At the heart of this year's theme, 'Celebrating Our Strength', are the Anishinaabe Seven Grandfather teachings witnessed through the strength of our women; those who live love; who have courage; who are humble; who show respect; who are truthful; who are honest; and who are wise. When we take the chance to offer our inner strength out into the world, and take action to make the world a better place, we take our place as leaders, as matriarchs. Mnaajaadaanig eniigaaniijig kwewag . Let’s celebrate the women leaders; those who uplift one another and inhabit the strength of our resilience.

