Lawrence Gilliard Jr. Will Host the VSO USA Hybrid Gala Next Month

After the success of last year, the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra USA (VSO) will enter its 44th season with another hybrid Gala celebration. In-person guests will enjoy a festive cocktail reception, elegant dinner, and exciting live musical program at the Hilton Hotel in Vancouver, Washington. This is the second year the VSO will be broadcasting this event internationally.

Critically acclaimed actor and musician Lawrence Gilliard Jr. will return to Vancouver as the Gala's Guest of Honor. Gilliard has been praised for his work in popular films and television such as The Wire and The Walking Dead. He will be joined by VSO musicians and special guests to present a varied and unique music program. Additional performers include renowned baritone Anton Belov and 2018 Young Artist Competition Winner Shania Watts.

What: Gala 2022: Enriching Lives Through Music

When: Friday, September 16, 2022

5:00pm PDT: Cocktail Reception

6:30pm PDT: Live Event/Livestream

Where: The in-person event will be held at the Vancouver Hilton, 301 W. Street Vancouver, Washington. Virtual guests can enjoy the live-streamed event on any viewing device for free.

Tickets: In-person tickets are available for $125. Space is limited, RSVP by September 5. Virtual tickets are free to anyone around the world at www.vancouversymphony.org

The Vancouver Symphony Gala will be available on the VSO website and guests will be able to bid on auction items, donate, and support the Orchestra while enjoying live performances. The 2022 auction features four one-of-a-kind experiences to deepen your connection with the Symphony and the Vancouver community. All proceeds raised at the Gala will support the VSO's artistic programming and educational outreach initiatives during the 44th season.

Tickets and tables are available now at vancouversymphony.org/gala-2022/ or by calling the VSO office at 360-735-7278.