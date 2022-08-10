KnoxVan Events to Present Wayfarer Exhibit 2022 Featuring Over 20 Professional Artists and Makers

After last year's inaugural Wayfarer Exhibit, KnoxVan Events will present Wayfarer Exhibit 2022, supporting local and professional artists and makers. This indoor/outdoor event with a live concert and artist - talk are all free to the public to provide an opportunity for the Vancouver community to get to know and interact with artists and makers!

They have curated a fantastic line up of over 20 professional artists and makers in a variety of mediums along with a 17 piece jazz band. They will feature well-known artist Amy J. Dyck providing an artist talk! She will be speaking about real(ism) as a matter of perception. She plans to share how her practice has shifted from realism to work that she feels is more authentic through the addition of mess, strangeness, and mystery.

You can find more about the event, our offerings and a sneak peek video on their website at knoxvan.com