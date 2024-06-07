Jennifer JiYeon Makes Vancouver Debut With RETURN TO REALITY

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Making her Vancouver debut, South Korean artist and designer Jennifer JiYeon will present Return to Reality Friday, June 14 to Sunday, June 16 from 6:00pm to 10:00pm at Yaletown’s Mandala Studio & Creative Space (#168 – 1020 Mainland Street).

A graduate of Daegu’s Keimyung University School of Art, JiYeon has previous exhibitions in Daegu, South Korea and an extensive background in commercial K-character and graphic design. This Vancouver debut capsule collection of 10 canvases will showcase Jennifer’s stunning abstract artwork, and allow her to experience new audiences. Hanging her bold, bright colours within the peaceful surroundings of Mandala Studio’s space creates a contrast of styles that reflects the reality of the diversity of her creativity.

JiYeon adds, “I am so glad that I could present my first solo showcase, Return to Reality, in Vancouver, Canada. I look forward to meeting you!”

Immerse yourself in Jennifer JiYeon’s captivating world of art and creativity. This showcase is a unique opportunity to meet the artist herself, celebrate her Vancouver debut, experience her latest works up close and personal, and reconnect with reality.

The exhibition is free to attend with registration at Eventbrite.

For more information on Jennifer JiYeon, please visit www.instagram.com/glossyblue126.

