Interview: SUNMI on her GOOD GIRL GONE MAD Tour and her Thoughts on the K-Pop Industry!

Not many musical artists can achieve the level of greatness that Sunmi has had so far in her career. Hit after hit, she has proven that she's one of the most versatile and well-respected artists in the K-Pop industry. To start, Sunmi debuted with the Wondergirls in 2007. They were a part of the 2nd generation of K-Pop also known as the "golden era of K-Pop." With iconic songs such as "Tell Me" and "Nobody," the Wondergirls not only set the tone for girl groups in the Korean music industry at the time, but were also an integral part of the introduction of K-Pop to the rest of the world.

Sunmi debuted as a solo artist in 2013 with her first solo song, "24 Hours." Since then, her solo music discography has grown rapidly with songs including "Gashina," Heroine," "You Can't Sit With Us," and most recently, "Heart Burn" to name a few. Despite diving into many different concepts with each comeback, Sunmi has maintained a distinctive and unique sound which has coined the term, "Sunmi-Pop." In addition to her music, Sunmi has been a part of countless variety shows in both participating and hosting roles. Her bright personality and positive genuine nature has allowed her to thrive in this setting. Sunmi is an artist that is truly one of a kind that is well-loved by her fans around the world.

This year, Sunmi embarked on a world to ur entitled, "GOOD GIRL GONE MAD." The tour included 7 stops in Europe (Warsaw, Madrid, Offenbach, London, Amsterdam, Paris, and Helsinki), 8 stops in North America (Chicago, New York, Toronto, Atlanta, Seattle, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Vancouver), and 1 stop in Seoul, Korea. I had the pleasure of talking with Sunmi in person before her last North American show in Vancouver. We spoke about her tour, career, and thoughts about the K-Pop industry past and present! Read the full interview below!

Welcome back to Vancouver! The last time you were here was in 2019 for your 1st World Tour "Warning." What are you most excited for audiences to see this time and how is the "GOOD GIRL GONE MAD" tour different compared to your last one?

For the "GOOD GIRL GONE MAD" tour, I am excited for audiences to see a more elaborated version of my discography and content. Due to the pandemic, we weren't able to have concerts for a long time, so now that they are allowed again, I want the people that attend my concert to feel liberated and free! For something that's changed since the "Warning" tour, I would say that I have more stories to tell and more sights to show this time.

Ever since your debut as a solo artist in 2013, you have developed "Sunmi-Pop," which reflects your own style and showcases your musical identity. Not only does this genre seem to encompass a very retro-city pop rock feeling, but also showcases strong emotions and tells distinctive stories. How do you think "Sunmi-Pop" changed over time?

The biggest difference in "Sunmi-Pop" now compared to when I first debuted as a solo artist would be regarding my creative freedom. Back then, I had a separate producer and everything was created for me. Now, I am the producer behind my own music and therefore, I get to create everything myself!

Every time you come back with a new song, the concept is always unique and tells a different story. From "24 Hours" to "Gashina" and "You Can't Sit With Us" up until "Heartburn," each song is very different. Where do you draw inspiration from for these different concepts? Is there a concept that you related to the most?

My inspiration for these concepts comes from the things I encounter in my daily life. Ideas come to me at random moments! For example, when I'm watching a movie, particular scenes could spark my interest or when I'm walking down the street, a sign could inspire me and I would go, "oh ... that's an idea!" I feel a connection to all my songs, but if I had to pick one that I felt a specifically strong connection to, it would be "Narcissism."

The Wondergirls were such an iconic part of K-Pop history and are part of the reason why K-Pop is so huge around the world today. You debuted with the group back in 2007 during the second generation/golden age of K-Pop. What was it like debuting in a group at such a young age?

It was very hectic! I remember waking up in a different city every day due to our busy schedule. Debuting at a young age, I obviously did miss out on things that people normally experience in their youth, which was a shame. On the flip side, I did get a lot of experience in the music industry that I carry with me now. One thing that was beneficial for me during this time was the fact that I had my members with me. We were all around the same age, lived together, and spent all day with one another. Looking back, I still have many fond memories from the time I spent with them in the Wondergirls.

You've had a very impressive career so far. From debuting in the Wondergirls to being a solo artist (songwriting, composing, performing) plus participating in variety shows (e.g. Running Girls) and hosting (Showterview), is there anything else you want to pursue in the future either with your music or in another area of interest?

Maybe acting! I think that's the only thing I haven't tried at this point. Despite me being open to trying new things, I think that there isn't really anything aside from singing that I feel a strong calling to. The opportunity to host came to me quite out of the blue! I'm very grateful for that opportunity and really enjoy doing that. Moving forward (in the far future), I think maybe I'll try acting.

What is one word that you would use to describe yourself as you think about yourself in the past, present, and future?

Timeless

How do you think K-Pop has changed over time and what do you wish for the industry in the future?

It blows my mind that although not everyone has listened to K-Pop, everyone in the world seems to know of K-Pop as a genre. I have also noticed that there's even a separate K-Pop section in the billboards now. I feel that because K-Pop has blown up so quickly within the last few years, it's hard to predict if it will stagnate and stay at the level it's at right now or keep expanding. Other Korean artists as well as myself have been very lucky during this time because the rise in K-Pop's popularity has allowed us to expand and grow our music. Furthermore, I've also noticed that it's not just K-Pop that's been expanding and getting more popular, but all Korean content. I hope it continues to stay this way and doesn't just flare up and disappear. My wish is that all Korean content maintains its popularity and continues to touch people in a positive way.

