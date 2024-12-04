I REMEMBER... to be Presented at Firehall Arts Center in January

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Firehall Arts Centre will ring in the new year with I remember… from Wednesday, January 15 to Saturday, January 18, 2025.



I remember… is a full-length work created and performed by award-winning dancer and choreographer Joe Laughlin. At age 63, Laughlin is a senior Canadian artist who has been performing for over 40 years, and this piece is an exploration of a dancer’s aging body and how that informs his art now and into the future.



Joe is remembering his life in dance, competitive gymnastics, working in South Africa, Move It!, and the many talented artists he has worked with over the years. Combining dance, storytelling and video in an emotional, amusing and relatable reflection on aging, this Joe INK production is inspired by Laughlin’s memories and lessons learned from four decades as a dancer. His message: to keep moving and to remember… you are never too old to do what you love.



Laughlin adds, “I still feel the same way I always have, inside. I still love dancing even though my body and physical ability is on the decline… and I’m barreling towards the end, quite literally! It’s the slow slide of your body into your 60’s and beyond.”



The Firehall Arts Centre’s Artistic Producer Donna Spencer says, “Joe Laughlin premiered his first choreography here at the Firehall and it’s truly wonderful to be presenting this full-length work honouring his contribution and legacy to Canadian dance.”

