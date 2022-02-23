HEY VIOLA! Comes to the Anvil Theatre in March

The Anvil Theatre will bring back to the stage, Hey Viola!, a musical exploration of Canadian Civil Rights hero, Viola Desmond from March 16 - 27. Set in a cabaret style, this show could not be more relevant in this time of Civil Rights, Black Lives Matter, and Women's Rights movements.

In Hey Viola!, Vancouver songstress and performer Krystle Dos Santos, with the support of local musicians Chris Davis, Steve Charles and Jen Lewin brings the life of Viola Desmond to the stage using the dynamic and inspirational music that filled the home of this trailblazer of the civil rights movement. Using the musical format enriches the telling of her amazing and powerful story, ultimately an important Canadian story.

The show premiered at the Anvil Theatre October, 2021 and received rave reviews along with Krystle Dos Santos' performance.

"A splendid new musical. Hey Viola! is first-rate entertainment, a story of hard-earned hope generously told with artistry and class" Jerry Wasserman, Vancouver Sun

"Hey Viola! is part history lesson, part character portrait, part musical revue, but that description doesn't capture the magic that happens onstage." Janet Smith, Stir





But who is Viola Desmond...? other than the newest face on Canada's ten-dollar bill. She is best known for her courage in refusing to leave the whites-only section of Nova Scotia's Roseland cinema in 1946, a decision that made history, but she was also a feminist and beauty product icon. What was the fire within this successful black Canadian businesswoman that gave her the courage and confidence to stand up to systemic racial injustices in Canada?

Teaming up to create this work are two immense talents: Tracey Power, Co-creator, and Director, who created Glory, Chelsea Hotel, The Songs of Leonard Cohen and the musical Miss Shakespeare and Krystle Dos Santos, an extraordinary actor, blues, jazz and soul singer and creator of "BLAK", exploring Canada's Black history. "I feel so honoured to be able to continue to share Viola's story, now more than ever as perspective and togetherness are so important," stated Krystle Dos Santos. "Viola was such an incredibly driven, intelligent and strong woman. Her story is an important message to share and relevant in today's world. As Canadians, we have to recognize that this is not a unique story in our history, but one that reflects an imperfect culture, past and present. I have seen how audiences really open up to her experience and feel a connection to her as a person through this production."

With brilliant hits of the era, and songs that influenced history; "Don't Let Me Be Misunderstood", "A Change is Gonna Come", "Sinnerman", and "Mississippi Goddam", this personal, and powerful cabaret, gives audiences an opportunity to discover how the actions of one woman played such a huge role in a movement that Krystle herself continues today.