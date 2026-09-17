HEART OF THE CITY FESTIVAL to Feature 100+ Events

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The 23rd Annual Downtown Eastside Heart of the City Festival will kick off next month. The 2026 Festival features over 100 events at over 30+ local venues, including music, poetry, theatre, ceremony, films, dance, readings, forums, workshops, discussions, gallery exhibits, art talks, history tours, and more!

This year's theme, Belonging, celebrates the experience of being seen, heard, respected, and valued for who you are. At the Festival, Belonging is something we create together; it's sharing stories, laughter, grief, and joy. Belonging reminds us that everyone deserves to be treated with dignity, compassion, and respect.

For 23 years, the Heart of the City Festival has been rooted in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside and focused on listening and learning from the community. The Festival works with and for the Downtown Eastside community to carry forward our stories, ancestral memory, cultural traditions, lived experiences, and artistic practices, illuminating pathways of resilience.

A few selected highlights in the upcoming 2026 Festival include:

Electric Company Theatre's new play, Epigone, a modern myth about complicated grief, stigmas of addiction, and our responsibilities to the dead, runs for two weeks at the Russian Hall.

Reimagining Justice: The Circle Project is a series of three video installations created by The Circle Project, a Vancouver-based association of artists and people with lived experience of incarceration committed to creating provocative art.

Life at OPS, a collection of videos by Nathaniel Canuel aimed at raising awareness about the importance of the Overdose Prevention Society (OPS) .

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 44 Days 18 Hrs 32 Min 10 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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