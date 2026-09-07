DOGFIGHT to Mark JBM Theatre's Debut in Vancouver

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JBM Theatre, a newly launched musical theatre company dedicated to showcasing exceptional talent in the Lower Mainland, has announced its inaugural production, Dogfight: The Musical, running October 2 to October 18, 2026 at the Waterfront Theatre on Granville Island.

JBM Theatre's debut production brings together an extraordinary cast of professional performers whose training includes some of Canada's most respected theatre institutions, including Sheridan College's Honours Bachelor of Music Theatre Performance Program, Capilano University, and Studio 58. The production is supported by an accomplished, award-winning creative team led entirely by women, representing the next generation of artistic leadership in Canadian musical theatre.

Featuring a book by Peter Duchan and a soaring score by Academy Award, Grammy Award, and Tony Award-winning songwriting duo Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (Dear Evan Hansen, The Greatest Showman, La La Land), Dogfight has become a contemporary musical theatre favourite for its emotional honesty and unforgettable music.

Based on the acclaimed Warner Bros. film, Dogfight follows a young Marine named Eddie Birdlace on the eve of his deployment to Vietnam. What begins as a cruel bet among soldiers evolves into a deeply moving story of empathy, redemption, and human connection. Through powerful storytelling and a breathtaking score, the musical asks audiences to confront questions of compassion, belonging, and the impact of our choices.

The production's themes of forgiveness, connection, and personal growth continue to resonate with contemporary audiences, making Dogfight one of the most compelling works in modern musical theatre. Combining emotional depth with a richly theatrical score, the show offers audiences a powerful and unforgettable experience.

As a newly established company, JBM Theatre was founded on the belief that Greater Vancouver is home to an extraordinary depth of theatrical talent. By uniting highly trained performers, visionary creative leadership, and a commitment to artistic excellence, JBM Theatre seeks to produce compelling musical theatre experiences that resonate deeply with audiences while contributing to the continued growth of the region's vibrant arts community.

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