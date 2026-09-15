Review: Role Model Brings the Chuck Timely Era to Life in Vancouver

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On September 12, Tucker Pillsbury, better known as Role Model, brought CHUCK ON TOUR to the Freedom Mobile Arch. Joined by singer-songwriter Samia as the opener, Role Model performed a 20-song set that drew heavily from his latest album, Chuck Timely & The Hourglass.

Released on August 7, Chuck Timely & The Hourglass marks the beginning of a new chapter for Role Model, complete with a new persona. Chuck Timely, a time traveller who has become a familiar face throughout the album’s visuals and promotion, was not part of Pillsbury’s original plan. The character began to take shape after he noticed how often time kept finding its way into the songs he was writing.

The album follows 2024’s Kansas Anymore, a release that helped bring Role Model to a much larger audience. “Sally, When the Wine Runs Out” became one of his biggest hits and eventually made its way to Saturday Night Live, where Charli XCX appeared as his surprise “Sally.” Beyond the song itself, the rotating “Sally” appearances became part of the playful and unpredictable personality Pillsbury has built around his live performances. This year, “High Hopes 3000” continued that momentum, becoming his first song to enter the Billboard Hot 100.

Now, Role Model is taking Chuck Timely on the road. CHUCK ON TOUR kicked off in Bend, Oregon on September 9, making Vancouver only the third stop of the tour.

Opening the evening promptly at 7:30 p.m. was singer-songwriter Samia. Dressed simply in black and joined by a four-piece band, she kept the stage setup minimal, relying mostly on changing lights to accompany each song. One of the first things to stand out was the clarity of the sound. Samia’s vocals came through clearly against the guitars and drums, with neither getting lost in the mix.

With much of Samia’s music unfamiliar to me going into the night, “Big Wheel” quickly became an early standout. She introduced it as a song about receiving bad news and not fighting it, before settling into a sound that felt relaxed and easy to listen to. It was the type of song suited for a quiet weekend drive, even as its lyrics carried more emotion underneath.

Love and relationships came up often in her lyrics, with lines that felt relatable. “Sacred” was particularly memorable, while the announcement of “Cool” was met with cheers from fans already familiar with her music. Samia also gave Vancouver a preview of the unreleased “Needle in My Eye.” The lighting shifted from white to red for the song, adding a little more drama to the otherwise simple stage setup.

Samia did not talk much between songs, spending most of her roughly 30-minute set performing. Her vocals were consistently strong, and several of the songs were catchy enough to warrant another listen afterward. For those unfamiliar with Samia before the show, the short set was a good introduction to her music.

As the stage was reset for Role Model, even the music filling the 30-minute break felt surprisingly intentional. Rather than sticking to current hits, the playlist jumped back several years with Iyaz’s “Replay,” Sean Kingston and Justin Bieber’s “Eenie Meenie” and, perhaps most unexpectedly, Hannah Montana’s “Ordinary Girl.” Whether the choices were connected to the time-travelling world of Chuck Timely or simply came from a well-curated playlist, they felt strangely fitting. As people grabbed food, took photos and waited for the main act, the throwbacks added a small dose of nostalgia to the wait.

The stage itself did not change dramatically. An angled platform was added across it, sloping forward almost like the side of a roof, with Role Model’s band positioned around it and a large panel of lights behind them. At 8:30 p.m., the lights went down and the mood inside the Freedom Mobile Arch changed almost immediately.

Role Model emerged through dim lighting and smoke to open with “Chuck’s Mantra,” before moving directly into “High Hopes 3000.” The audience was ready for him from the start. Fans sang loudly, danced and swayed along as the set moved through “Song Is All You Get” and “Look at That Woman,” with the latter drawing an especially enthusiastic singalong.

Dressed in a two-toned Canadian tuxedo, Pillsbury moved around the slanted stage alongside his full band. He switched between singing and playing guitar throughout the night, picking up both acoustic and electric guitars at different points in the set. The setup itself was fairly simple, but Pillsbury made good use of the space, constantly moving around the stage and interacting with the crowd.

His sense of humour appeared early as well. “How you doing, Van-gucci?” he asked before commenting on all the “beautiful people” gathered underneath the “beautiful arch.” These quick Vancouver references became part of the casual back-and-forth he maintained with fans throughout the night.

“Service Receipt” followed, accompanied by a star-like lighting effect that stretched upward against the night sky and Freedom Mobile Arch. Pillsbury then picked up an electric guitar for “Superglue,” while chants of “Chuck” began breaking out from the crowd.

The pace slowed with “Good Thing,” as phones went up throughout the crowd and the keys had a chance to stand out with a solo. Even during the slower songs, there was never much of a lull in the show. Pillsbury kept the audience engaged before picking things back up again with “The Dinner” and “Love I You.”

During “Love I You,” Pillsbury made his way into the crowd and found a fan to sing the spoken female part during the bridge. The unexpected duet got a big reaction and added another fun audience interaction to the set.

That casual interaction carried over between songs. Pillsbury stopped to read signs, introduced his band and regularly threw jokes into the spaces between performances, including repeatedly pretending he had already given Vancouver everything he had. He never disappeared into lengthy speeches. Most of his comments were quick, funny and enough to keep a conversation going with the audience without interrupting the music.

Not every transition moved quite as smoothly. There were a few longer pauses when the stage went completely dark, and some stretched slightly longer than expected. Still, the darkness created its own sense of suspense as the crowd waited to see what would happen when the lights returned.

The band had some fun of their own. During “Writing’s on the Wall,” one of the guitarists played behind his head, earning an immediate roar from the audience.

“Joy” followed as another crowd favourite. When the song reached “count your blessings, one by one,” voices throughout the venue took over. From there, the set moved into the quieter “A Little More Time” and “Old Recliners.” Instead of separating the night into an upbeat half and a slower half, the setlist moved back and forth between the two, which kept the 20-song show from feeling predictable.

That continued with “The Longest Goodbye,” which features Laufey on the recorded version, before “Stain” had people dancing again.

Pillsbury introduced “Some Protector” as his favourite song before another singalong spread through the crowd. But there was little doubt about which song people were waiting to hear next.

Of course, one of the most anticipated songs of the night was “Sally, When the Wine Runs Out.” The song has become known for its surprise “Sally” appearances, with different celebrities joining Pillsbury for the bridge at past shows. There was no special guest in Vancouver, but the crowd did not seem disappointed.

As soon as the song started, the reaction was huge. Fans sang along from beginning to end, getting even louder as the bridge approached. Pillsbury let the audience take over for much of it, dancing around the stage as the crowd sang back to him. Even without a surprise “Sally,” it was easily one of the loudest parts of the night.

Role Model finished the show with “Harmony,” ending shortly before 10 p.m. Over roughly 90 minutes, Pillsbury and his band performed 20 songs, including 11 of the 12 tracks from Chuck Timely & The Hourglass.

CHUCK ON TOUR kept things relatively simple in Vancouver. There were no huge set pieces or constant production changes, but there did not need to be. Pillsbury spent much of the night moving around the stage, joking with fans, reading their signs, playing guitar and occasionally making his way into the crowd.

Only three shows into the tour, the new Chuck Timely era already feels like a natural extension of Role Model rather than a complete reinvention. The character might be new, but the humour, unpredictability and connection with his audience are still very much Tucker Pillsbury.

Role Model’s CHUCK ON TOUR continues across North America through October 18 before heading to Europe in February 2027. Chuck Timely & The Hourglass is available now.

Photo Credit: Role Model

Remaining CHUCK ON TOUR Dates:

September 15 – Sandy, UT – The Plaza at America First Field

September 16 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

September 18 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory

September 19 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed

September 20 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed

September 22 – Washington, DC – The Anthem

September 23 – Philadelphia, PA – Skyline Stage at Highmark Mann

September 25 – New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall

September 26 – New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall

September 27 – Boston, MA – Leader Bank Pavilion

September 30 – Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

October 1 – Pittsburgh, PA – Citizens Live at The Wylie

October 3 – Atlanta, GA – Synovus Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park

October 4 – Nashville, TN – The Truth

October 6 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall

October 7 – Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater

October 9 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

October 10 – Oklahoma City, OK – Zoo Amphitheatre

October 12 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre

October 13 – San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU

October 15 – Los Angeles, CA – Greek Theatre

October 16 – Los Angeles, CA – Greek Theatre

October 18 – Berkeley, CA – The Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley

2027

February 11 – Berlin, Germany – Tempodrom

February 13 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – AFAS Live

February 14 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – AFAS Live

February 15 – Brussels, Belgium – Forest National

February 17 – Düsseldorf, Germany – Mitsubishi Electric Halle

February 19 – Paris, France – Zénith Paris – La Villette

February 22 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena

February 24 – London, UK – OVO Arena Wembley

Top Photo Credit: Role Model

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