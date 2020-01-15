Forest Collective Return To Midsumma With CHLOROPHYLL

Forest Collective and emerging alternative-pop artist Max Lawrence join forces to premiere an orchestral re-imagining of Lawrence's pop debut EP 'Chlorophyll' as part of Midsumma Festival.

A conceptual song cycle exploring the process of spiritual and emotional healing 'Chlorophyll' is a sonic journey encapsulating both darkness and light. It reflects on growing from pain and states of apathy and depression to ultimately reconnecting with ourselves and the world around us through music, love, and an appreciation for the beauty of nature.

Artistic Director, Evan J. Lawson, is proud to be returning to the Midsumma programming in 2020 stating, "It's a great opportunity to buck generalisations and show how contemporary classical music is remaining incredibly relevant, exciting and diverse."

The performance will wrap you in the warm and sumptuous melodies of Max Lawrence, as he leads you into the sun-soaked world of 'Chlorophyll', performed for the very first time with a 10-piece chamber ensemble conducted by Evan J. Lawson.

Featuring arrangements by Alex Morris and Matt Hirst, this unforgettable evening of moving, dynamic and cathartic live performance at the iconic Abbotsford Convent is not to be missed.

"Forest Collective make contemporary music sound, look, and feel exciting." - CutCommon

Chlorophyll Dates: 7 - 9 February Times: Friday 7:30pm, Saturday 7:30pm, Sunday 3pm Venue: Abbotsford Convent Oratory, Sacred Heart Building St Heliers Street, Abbotsford 3067 Tickets: From $25 - midsumma.org.au More info: forestcollective.com.au





Related Articles Shows View More Vancouver Stories

More Hot Stories For You