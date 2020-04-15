Twisted Digital Disney Cabaret To Benefit The Actors Fund Of Canada

Fabulist Theatre in Vancouver, Canada is holding international wide submissions for its upcoming twisted Disney cabaret. They are trilled to be bringing back last year's sold out cabaret in true Disney fashion, as a straight-to-home sequel - Topsy Turvy 2: A Twisted Disney Cabaret.

With COVID -19 hitting the arts industry hard, and many companies and artists turning to online and digital platforms to create work, Fabulist Theatre thought it would be a great time to join in. Originally planned for a live performance on April 20th at the Havana Theatre in Vancouver, the company moves online and will be streaming live on May 10th 2020 which is also Mother's Day. (We all know Walt Disney had a special place for moms). This digital performance will be free to watch but we will gladly accept donations (link forthcoming!). The proceeds will be split 50/50 profit split between the performers and The Actors' Fund Of Canada. We are currently accepting submissions and pitches for twisted Disney content (CAEA members welcome to submit) .

The idea to also open up internationally came from the idea that there are alumni and supporters in the United Kingdom and across North America so it seemed fitting to allow artists to create content from the safety from home to be showcased in this performance.

Songs, scenes, stand-up, burlesque, you choose. Make sure it's something you can do from your home - imagination is key! We understand and acknowledge the difficult time many are facing, so we hope that this platform can be an opportunity to channel that creativity and desire to perform.

The digital performance will be broadcast on Facebook and Youtube LIVE with an instagram feed as well too. Make sure you check out Fabulist Theatre on Facebook and @Fabulist Theatre on Instagram

If interested, e-mail us no later than APRIL 30th with your pitch, ideas, or a short snippet of you performing with the subject line TOPSY TURVY 2 SUBMISSION to fabulistauditions@gmail.com

For more information on the company visit www.fabulisttheatre.ca





