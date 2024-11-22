FAT JOKE Comes to Anvil Theatre in January

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Anvil Theatre will present Neworld Theatre’s Fat Joke by Cheyenne Rouleau on Friday, January 31st and Saturday, February 1st at 7:30pm, and on Sunday, February 2nd at 2:00pm.

A fusion of stand-up comedy, storytelling and unapologetic fact-blasting, Fat Joke thrusts fatphobia into the spotlight. Vancouver playwright and taboo-buster Cheyenne Rouleau surgically dissects this seldom-discussed subject with a razor-sharp wit that leaves the audience confronting their assumptions.

Produced by Neworld Theatre and directed by Chelsea Haberlin, Fat Joke is unfiltered, hilarious, and will leave you hungry for more. Brace yourself for a social commentary that challenges conventions, sparks crucial conversations, and keeps you laughing in the process.

Comments