Eastside Culture Crawl Marks 30 Years Across Vancouver Studios

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Eastside Arts Society will celebrate the 30th annual Eastside Culture Crawl Visual Arts, Design & Craft Festival from November 19–22, 2026, inviting visitors into the studios of more than 525 artists across Vancouver's Eastside Arts District. This year's festival welcomes more than 85 new artists and 12 new buildings to the Crawl, a measure of the enduring creativity and resourcefulness of a vibrant community. What began in 1996 as a small gathering of 45 artists opening their doors has grown into one of the city's largest cultural events of the fall season, connecting more than 40,000 art lovers each year with artists, craftspeople, and designers.

Each year, hundreds of artists open their workspaces, ranging from studios and workrooms to garages and warehouses, offering the public a glimpse into the creative process, from experimentation and playfulness to problem solving and ingenuity. Encompassing the region bounded by Columbia Street, 1st Avenue, Victoria Drive, and the Waterfront, the Eastside Arts District is home to more artists per capita than anywhere else in Canada, representing creators specializing in painting, jewelry, sculpture, furniture, leather goods, photography, glasswork, textiles, and more.

'I am thrilled to be joining the Eastside Arts Society at such an important moment in its history,' says Alannah Clamp, who recently joined EAS as its new Artistic & Executive Director. 'The 30th anniversary of the Eastside Culture Crawl is a chance to reflect on the resilience, strength, and generosity of Vancouver's artist communities, as well as the many dedicated individuals who have poured their time and energy into growing the Crawl over the past three decades.'

The milestone 30th anniversary arrives at a landmark moment for EAS. In response to a rapidly growing number of displaced artists losing their studios due to rising rents and redevelopment over the past decade, the Society established the Eastside Arts District in 2021, an initiative designed to lead and collectively advocate for the sustainability of all arts and culture on the Eastside. In 2026, the EAS secured a major concrete step toward permanence with the purchase of its 5,980-square-foot headquarters building at 716 E. Hastings Street, through the approval of a Making Space for Arts and Culture grant from Vancouver City Council. Beyond serving as a production and presentation cultural hub, the building represents a vital path forward to protecting, preserving, and expanding the Eastside's vibrant and distinct arts and culture ecology.

As part of the 30th anniversary celebrations, the building will serve as the central hub for the Culture Crawl's 2026 Preview Exhibition, P.A.R.T.Y. – Pushing Art diRectly To You, bringing 75 juried artists together under one roof at the Society's own space for the first time, from November 5–28, 2026. Tracing back to its origins in the mid-2000s, the Crawl's Preview Exhibition serves as a sneak peek of the variety of art to be on display throughout the Crawl. This year's celebratory exhibition returns to its single-venue roots, with its curatorial concept, statement and title developed by Crawl artists: Eri Ishii, Hugh Kearney and Paul de Guzman.



P.A.R.T.Y. honours the resilience, longevity, and evolution of the artists who shape the Eastside's creative community. The title of the Preview Exhibition carries multiple meanings, as both a literal nod to the celebration of the 30th anniversary, as well as a reflection of the Crawl's founding ethos and core mission: artists opening their own doors to the public, thereby creating a direct relationship between artist and audience. The exhibition will highlight bold, original works that embody endurance of practice, place, and vision.

Extending the celebration beyond the four festival days, the pre-Crawl programming also features the Talking Art artist panel series and Moving Art video screening taking place at 716 E. Hastings, as well as the return of the Crawl Pop-up Studio, now in its third year. Created to support artists who live and work from home and are unable to open their studios to the public, the Pop-up Studio moves to a larger location this year at Sunfire Studios.

EAS will also host a series of fundraisers that are critical to keeping the festival free, including the 4th Annual Contemporary Art Raffle, featuring original artwork by celebrated Vancouver artists Ian Wallace, David Tycho, Nikki Baxendale, and Lisa Ochowycz; the Culture Crawl 30th Anniversary Silent Auction; and the 30 for 30 campaign, which invites the community to help raise $30,000 to support 30 more years of accessible, low-cost arts programming.

Full programming details include:

PREVIEW EXHIBITION

P.A.R.T.Y. – Pushing Art diRectly To You

Nov. 5–28, 2026

Opening Reception: Thursday, November 5, 6:00–8:00pm

Eastside Arts Society, 716 E. Hastings St.

Gallery hours: Wednesday–Sunday: 12:00–5:00pm (except during Crawl weekend)

Crawl weekend hours: (November 19–22): Thursday & Friday, 5:00–10:00pm; Saturday & Sunday, 11:00am–6:00pm

The 30th anniversary juried Preview Exhibition features 75 Eastside Arts District artists and is presented for the first time at the Eastside Arts Society's permanent home. The exhibition's curatorial concept, statement and title were developed by Eri Ishii, Hugh Kearney and Paul de Guzman. Full details at culturecrawl.ca/events

4TH ANNUAL CONTEMPORARY ART RAFFLE

Ticket sales close Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at 11:59pm

Final draw: Thursday, Oct. 15, 2026 at 4:00pm

With only 165 tickets available, supporters have exceptional odds to win original artwork by Ian Wallace, David Tycho, Nikki Baxendale, and Lisa Ochowycz. Tickets are $130 each or $230 for a two-pack. Purchase at contemporaryartraffle.rafflenexus.com

CULTURE CRAWL 30TH ANNIVERSARY SILENT AUCTION

Oct. 22–29, 2026

Proceeds from this fundraiser enable an entire community of artists to have professional opportunities such as the 30th Annual Culture Crawl and the Eastside Arts Festival, as well as provide in-studio art workshops for 240 Eastside youth and develop the Eastside Arts District. By participating in this benefit, the public galvanizes EAS's work in making the Eastside Arts District the vibrant neighbourhood Vancouver knows and loves, and gathering local community through accessible art for decades to come. ART HAPPENS HERE! The auction will open Oct. 22 and closes Oct. 29 at 7:00pm. Bid at 32auctions.com/Crawl30th

TALKING ART

Nov. 12, 13 & 14, 2026, 7:00–9:00pm

Eastside Arts Society, 716 E. Hastings St.

This year's Talking Art artist panel series features three evening sessions. Themes and participating artists will be shared online at culturecrawl.ca/events

MOVING ART

In-person screening: Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026 at 9:00pm following Talking Art

Eastside Arts Society, 716 E. Hastings St.

The Eastside Culture Crawl's annual film and video exhibition. Theme and participating artists to be announced. Full details at culturecrawl.ca/events

CRAWL POP-UP STUDIO

Crawl hours: Nov. 19–22, 2026; Thursday & Friday, 5:00–10:00pm; Saturday & Sunday, 11:00am–6:00pm

Sunfire Studios Atrium, 1275 Venables St., Unit 111

Now in its third year, the Pop-up Studio showcases artists who work from home and are unable to open their studios to the public.

30 FOR 30 FUNDRAISING CAMPAIGN

Nov. 2–Dec. 31, 2026

Celebrating the people, stories, and moments that have shaped the community over three decades, the 30 for 30 campaign aims to raise $30,000 to keep art accessible. Donate at eastsideartssociety.ca/donate.

Full details of Eastside Culture Crawl events, artists, talks, and locations can be found at culturecrawl.ca/events.

About the Eastside Arts Society

The Eastside Arts Society (EAS) is a visual and performing arts organization dedicated to connecting the public with the arts. EAS produces the annual Culture Crawl Visual Arts, Design & Craft Festival involving artists on Vancouver's Eastside opening their studios to the public. The event includes painters, jewelers, sculptors, furniture makers, weavers, potters, printmakers, photographers, and glassblowers; from emerging artists to those internationally established. EAS produces additional programming including Talking Art, juried exhibitions, Studio 101 arts programming for children in the DTES, and the Moving Art Film and Video series.

In 2021, EAS began a pioneering new initiative: developing an Eastside Arts District (EAD). The EAD's long-term vision is to transform the arts and cultural assets in the Eastside from an informal and grassroots network of stakeholders, into a formalized organization with stable funding and secure, long-term facilities for artists and cultural venues. The EAS also produces the annual Eastside Arts Festival.

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