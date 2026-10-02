WHERE THE BLOOD MIXES to Open at Firehall Arts Centre
Kevin Loring directs his own award-winning drama about survival and family reconciliation at the Vancouver venue.
The Firehall Arts Centre will present Governor General Award-winning play Where the Blood Mixes from Saturday, November 14 to Sunday, December 6, 2026.
Situated in Lytton, B.C., Floyd is a man who has lost everyone he holds most dear. Now, after more than two decades, his daughter Christine returns home to confront her father. Set during the salmon run, Where the Blood Mixes takes us to the bottom of the river, to the heart of a People.
Written and directed by N'lakap'mux playwright Kevin Loring and produced by the Firehall Arts Centre, this irreverently funny and brutally honest production asks: Can a person survive their past? Can people survive their history?
Winner of a Jessie Richardson Theatre Award for Outstanding Original Script, the Sydney J. Risk Prize for Outstanding Original Script by an Emerging Playwright, and the Governor General's Literary Award for Drama, Where the Blood Mixes is a deeply personal story about loss and redemption, humanity, and survival.
Firehall Arts Centre Artistic Producer Donna Spencer says, “During the 2010 Cultural Olympiad, Where the Blood Mixes, co-produced by the Vancouver Playhouse and Belfry Theatre, played at the Firehall. Much has changed since then—including the devastating Lytton wildfire, the Truth and Reconciliation Commission report, and the horrific and heartbreaking discovery of children's remains at former residential school sites—yet the play's story remains deeply relevant. Kevin Loring's powerful account of one family's journey toward reunification is filled with emotion, laughter, and hope.”
Spencer adds, “Having directed Kevin in The Ecstasy of Rita Joe and Stuff Happens, and having followed his leadership of the National Arts Centre's Indigenous Theatre program, I'm honoured to welcome Where the Blood Mixes back to our stage under his direction.”
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