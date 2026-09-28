EnChor Unveils 20th Anniversary Three-Concert Season

NEW! Vancouver Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Vancouver & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

EnChor will celebrate its 20th season in 2026–27 as a Vancouver-based auditioned SATB choir for singers 55+ under the direction of Artistic Director Dr. Morna Edmundson, C.M. The ensemble brings together experienced musicians who continue to seek ambitious repertoire, meaningful collaboration, and artistic growth.

The anniversary season also reflects EnChor's history, beginning with its founding in 2007 by Diane Loomer, C.M. Across three concerts, EnChor will explore music from across the centuries, Canadian works, collaborations with younger artists, and a new commission created especially for the choir.

The season opens on November 15 with Both Sides Now, a program bringing together some of the great works of the a cappella repertoire with contemporary music and songs of reflection and connection. Ubi Caritas by Duruflé and Tallis's If Ye Love Me share the program with Christine Donkin's Lookout, co-commissioned by EnChor with 16 other Canadian choirs, and an a cappella arrangement of Joni Mitchell's Both Sides Now. EnChor welcomes Nabi Vocal Ensemble, a 47-voice ensemble of young adults conducted by former EnChor UBC Scholarship recipient Tyler Baek, for a collaboration that reflects EnChor's commitment to encouraging and supporting future generations of musicians.

On December 12, An EnChor Christmas returns with a relaxed, welcoming and family-friendly afternoon of seasonal music, joined by special guests Sweet Scarlet. The popular Vancouver-based a cappella ensemble returns after a warmly received previous appearance with EnChor, bringing its distinctive harmonies and contemporary energy to the celebration.

Familiar carols, new arrangements, smaller vocal and instrumental groups drawn from within EnChor, and opportunities for the audience to sing along will round out an upbeat afternoon of music.

Admission is free, with a donation to the Greater Vancouver Food Bank suggested, continuing EnChor's longstanding Christmas tradition of supporting the Food Bank through this annual community concert. The concert will be followed by a reception.

The season culminates on May 2 with Joy, the official celebration of EnChor's 20th anniversary. At its heart will be a newly commissioned work by composer Stephen Smith for choir, piano and instruments, setting a new poem by Ontario poet Wendy Jean MacLean. The text will reflect on life from the perspective of people who remain engaged, appreciative and joyful, while the broader program explores joy in many different musical moods, with music by Bob Chilcott, Gerald Finzi, Joan Szymko, and others.

Prefer BroadwayWorld in Google Search? Add us as a preferred source so our stories show up more often in Top Stories and Google’s AI answers — for you. Add as a preferred source

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 33 Days 07 Hrs 27 Min 43 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Need more Vancouver Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming