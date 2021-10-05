Eastside Culture Crawl Celebrates 25th Anniversary With Enhanced Hybrid Festival

The Eastside Arts Society welcomes art enthusiasts to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the beloved Eastside Culture Crawl and the indelible impact the event has made on the Eastside Arts District community over the past 25 years.

The 25th annual Eastside Culture Crawl Visual Art, Design & Craft Festival will take place in person and online over two consecutive weekends, November 12-14, 2021 (preview by appointment) and November 18-21, 2021, in strict compliance with public health protocols. Featuring a new artist livestream schedule, a dedicated appointment-based preview weekend, and the Culture Crawl's traditional open studio series, the event's landmark edition offers arts patrons an enhanced opportunity to fully customize their Culture Crawl experience and visit the studios of 400+ artists.

"As we look back on the past 25 years of the Eastside Culture Crawl, we are incredibly proud of the strong, resilient, and inspiring visual arts community we have helped to support. Through our annual Culture Crawl celebration, we have not only boosted the careers and livelihoods of countless artists who enrich our city through creative vitality, but we have provided an essential outlet for the public to experience artistic expression and creative connection," says Esther Rausenberg, Artistic & Executive Director of the Eastside Arts Society. "The 25th annual Culture Crawl presents a special opportunity to acknowledge, pay tribute to, and showcase the extraordinary talents and accomplishments of the visual arts community, while looking forward to an even brighter future ahead with the development of the Eastside Arts District."

To maximize the Culture Crawl experience and open accessibility for all patrons in Metro Vancouver and beyond, the Eastside Arts Society has created further improvements to its digital presence, including a newly designed and user-friendly website, an artist livestream schedule, appointment booking software, and increased access to artists through 360° virtual studio tours.

For those visitors who wish to attend in person, the Culture Crawl features two options in 2021. Based on overwhelmingly positive feedback from 2020, when studio bookings were created for the first time, this year's event will once again provide a preview weekend November 12-14, reserved for appointments only, cultivating an intimate, quality interactive experience for both artists and guests. And for those Culture Crawl enthusiasts wishing for a more traditional event experience, open studios will return for the event's main weekend November 18-21, offering patrons the exciting and dynamic energy the event is known for.

A highlight of Vancouver's arts and cultural calendar, the Eastside Culture Crawl presents unparalleled access to visual artists practicing a variety of different art forms, including painting, sculpture, pottery, photography, jewelry, glass art, furniture, and more. Through a wide range of accessible events and activities both in-person and online, art lovers in the Eastside Arts District and beyond are encouraged to explore their creative curiosities and expand their worldviews through art. Eastside Arts Society's health and safety protocols - in strict compliance with provincial health orders - can be viewed HERE

Full details of Eastside Culture Crawl events, artists, talks, and locations can be found at culturecrawl.ca/events.