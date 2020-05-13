Dark Glass Theatre Presents 'Trespass Unmasked: A Virtual Storytelling Event'

Dark Glass Theatre is live-streaming their production of TRESPASS: UNMASKED on May 15th at 7:30pm to raise money for the artists involved.

"As we thought about how we can continue to tell stories that change us, and mourned the cancellation of our own Trespass storytelling event, we saw an opportunity to give back to those who make our time in quarantine a bit more bearable. TRESPASS: Unmasked is our first-ever online show and it's an opportunity for us to make a difference in a few of those artists' lives."

For this event, 50% of proceeds will go directly to our storytellers, who are all artists and performers financially affected by the virus.

These true stories are as diverse as the people telling them and they are coming to you up-close-and-personal in the comfort of your favorite cushy chair.

You do not want to miss these incredible tales! The stories might be touching, poignant, shocking, or funny but each one will expand your perspective and deepen your understanding of the human experience.

Once you have made your donation, a password will be emailed to you. On May 15th you can enter the password and join us for our livestream @7:30pm PST!

Click HERE to make a donation





