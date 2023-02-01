Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Chor Leoni Bids Farewell to the Winter With Top Of The Charts Concert POPCAPELLA III

Performances are March 3 at 8pm and March 4 at 5pm and 8pm.

Feb. 01, 2023  
Chor Leoni brings a jolt of energy to the tail end of winter with PopCappella III, on stage at St. Andrew's-Wesley United (1022 Nelson St), March 3 at 8pm and March 4 at 5pm and 8pm. Audiences will be dancing away the winter blues at this top of the charts concert featuring hits by Adele, Kate Bush, BTS, Seal, Avicii, and Simon & Garfunkel. Program highlights include an arrangement of Caribou's song "Sister" by Canadian composer, Marie-Claire Saindon, and an original work off of Jodi Proznick's JUNO-nominated album Sun Songs.

"PopCappella III is a show full of fun, energy, and colour that brings artistry and accessibility together in a potent way," says Artistic Director Erick Lichte. "The songs are perfect vehicles for personal expression from the choir members, and allow individuals of the choir to connect to the audience."

Chor Leoni will be joined by some of Vancouver's top musicians including JUNO-nominated bassist Jodi Proznick, multi-percussionist Liam MacDonald, pianist Ken Cormier, and guitarist Keith Sinclair. Ken Cormier and Keith Sinclair have also created six brand new arrangements for the choir.

"The band, the state-of-the-art sound facilities, and fantastic light show will bring a new shine to familiar favourites," says Lichte. "Of course, audience members will also get to hear the acclaimed a cappella Chor Leoni sound throughout the program."

Energetic and optimistic, PopCappella III showcases Chor Leoni's classic pop, jazz, and choral blend, and will give audiences a lift to carry them through to the beginning of spring.

For tickets and more information, visit chorleoni.org.




16th Annual Coastal Dance Festival Honours Cultural Exchange Of Worlds Indigenous Communit Photo
16th Annual Coastal Dance Festival Honours Cultural Exchange Of World's Indigenous Communities
Dancers of Damelahamid will host the 16th annual Coastal Dance Festival, honouring Indigenous stories, song, and dance from the Northwest Coast, Canada and around the world, March 2-5, 2023 at the Anvil Centre (777 Columbia Street) in New Westminster.
WAIT UNTIL DARK to be Presented at Metro Theatre in February Photo
WAIT UNTIL DARK to be Presented at Metro Theatre in February
Metro Theatre will present Wait Until Dark, written by Frederick Knott, directed by Don Briard, Thursday to Saturday, February 17 to March 05, 2023.
Touchstone Theatre Presents THE WRONG BASHIR in March Photo
Touchstone Theatre Presents THE WRONG BASHIR in March
In March 2023, The Wrong Bashir by Ismaili playwright Zahida Rahemtulla hits the Firehall Arts Centre stage.
City Opera Vancouvers Longtime Artistic Director To Retire Photo
City Opera Vancouver's Longtime Artistic Director To Retire
The Board of Directors of City Opera Vancouver (City Opera) has announced that Founding Artistic Director Dr. Charles Barber will be retiring from his position, effective March 1, 2023. His departure follows the successful premiere of City Opera's fifth commission, Chinatown, which chronicles the rich history of this dynamic Vancouver neighbourhood.

