Chor Leoni Bids Farewell to the Winter With Top Of The Charts Concert POPCAPELLA III

Chor Leoni brings a jolt of energy to the tail end of winter with PopCappella III, on stage at St. Andrew's-Wesley United (1022 Nelson St), March 3 at 8pm and March 4 at 5pm and 8pm. Audiences will be dancing away the winter blues at this top of the charts concert featuring hits by Adele, Kate Bush, BTS, Seal, Avicii, and Simon & Garfunkel. Program highlights include an arrangement of Caribou's song "Sister" by Canadian composer, Marie-Claire Saindon, and an original work off of Jodi Proznick's JUNO-nominated album Sun Songs.

"PopCappella III is a show full of fun, energy, and colour that brings artistry and accessibility together in a potent way," says Artistic Director Erick Lichte. "The songs are perfect vehicles for personal expression from the choir members, and allow individuals of the choir to connect to the audience."

Chor Leoni will be joined by some of Vancouver's top musicians including JUNO-nominated bassist Jodi Proznick, multi-percussionist Liam MacDonald, pianist Ken Cormier, and guitarist Keith Sinclair. Ken Cormier and Keith Sinclair have also created six brand new arrangements for the choir.

"The band, the state-of-the-art sound facilities, and fantastic light show will bring a new shine to familiar favourites," says Lichte. "Of course, audience members will also get to hear the acclaimed a cappella Chor Leoni sound throughout the program."

Energetic and optimistic, PopCappella III showcases Chor Leoni's classic pop, jazz, and choral blend, and will give audiences a lift to carry them through to the beginning of spring.

