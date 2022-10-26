Carousel Theatre For Young People Presents Canadian Premiere Of STILES & DREWE'S THE 3 LITTLE PIGS

Carousel Theatre for Young People (CYTP) presents the Canadian premiere of a classic tale with a musical twist with Stiles & Drewe's The 3 Little Pigs, at Granville Island's Waterfront Theatre (1412 Cartwright St), from November 30 to December 30, 2022. A heartwarming tale about perseverance, bravery, and friendship, Stiles & Drewe's The 3 Little Pigs is a charming and witty reimagining of the beloved children's fable, with toe-tapping musical numbers, cheerful costumes, and dazzling puppetry. Suitable for children ages 3 and up.



"We are thrilled to present the Canadian premiere of this whimsically reimagined take on such a well-known and treasured classic. Stiles & Drewe's The 3 Little Pigs promises to delight audiences of all ages this holiday season with its uplifting message and adorable charm," says Jennica Grienke, Co-Artistic and Managing Director of Carousel Theatre for Young People.



Adds Dave Deveau, Co-Artistic and Managing Director of Carousel Theatre for Young People: "This musical is chock full of upbeat and catchy songs that are infectiously fun and instantly hummable; you'll be singing them with your families for weeks on end."



Dubbed "a fresh twist on a classic tale" by the Chicago Tribune, this story follows three little superstar piglets - Cha, Siu and Bao - who are encouraged by Mother Pig to leave the family pigsty and make their own way in the big wide world. The trio can't agree on their ideal living arrangements and so they each build their own dream home - one out of straw, one of sticks, and one of bricks - before being foiled by the insatiable Big Bad Wolf. But just when the pigs think they're safe, the Big Bad Wolf takes Mother Pig hostage to lure the piglets out of hiding. The swine siblings must band together to defeat their wolfish foe. Filled with fast-paced humour, the musical offers 45-minutes of non-stop laughter, heart and magic.



The work premiered in 2012 at the Singapore Repertory Theatre, one of the largest producers of children's theatre in Southeast Asia, followed by a smash hit run on London's West End in 2015. The musical has since been performed on stages across Europe, China, and the United States.

Composer George Stiles and Lyricist Anthony Drewe are a multi-award winning musical theatre duo, best known for their Olivier Award-winning Honk! as well as their original musical additions to the Broadway production of Mary Poppins. Together with The 3 Little Pigs, the pair have created a trilogy of musicals for younger audiences, including Goldilocks and the Three Bears and The Three Billy Goats Gruff.

Directed by Chris Lam, the musical's cast includes Angela Chu, Tanner Zerr, Frankie Cottrell, Kamyar Pazandeh, and Steffanie Davis.



Musical Director is Arielle Ballance, Choreographer is Nicole Rose Bond, Set Designer is Ariel Slack, Lighting Designer is Itai Erdal, Costume Designer is Christopher David Gauthier, Puppet Creator and Coach is Stephanie Elgersma, Properties Fabricator is Monica Emme, and Sound Designer is Shawn Sorensen.



Tickets and information at carouseltheatre.ca